Polo Club Foundation Awards Over $160,000 to Nine Local Charities Supporting Community Needs

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Polo Club Foundation proudly announces the allocation of more than $165,000 in grants to ten outstanding local nonprofit organizations dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families throughout Palm Beach County.

Grants were awarded following a rigorous evaluation process led by the Foundation's Grant Allocations Committee, comprised of 20 dedicated volunteer members who conducted in-depth reviews, interviews, and assessments of dozens of nonprofit organizations. Each was evaluated on mission alignment, demonstrated impact, financial stewardship, and the ability to address critical community needs. Through a consensus-driven process, the committee unanimously selected nine organizations whose work reflects both immediate impact and long-term positive change.

"These grants represent the very best of what our community stands for: thoughtful giving, local impact, and meaningful change," said Gary Heldman, President of the Polo Club Foundation. "Our volunteer committee invested an extraordinary amount of time and care to ensure that every dollar entrusted to us by our donors is allocated with purpose and integrity. We are incredibly proud to support these organizations and the vital work they do every day."

The 2026 grant recipients include:

Caring for Kids – Jewish Family Services

Myla's Beleaf, Inc.

Human Trafficking Coalition of Palm Beach County

Best Foot Forward Foundation

The Soup Kitchen – Lift Up Program

The Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County

In Jacob's Shoes

Wounded Veterans Relief Fund

Champions Empowering Champions – Florida Atlantic University (FAU)

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Foundation

The Foundation's mission is rooted in the belief that meaningful change begins locally. By empowering donors and community leaders as agents for change, the Polo Club Foundation remains committed to supporting programs across education, health, social services, and economic stability. This work is a natural extension of the Polo Club of Boca Raton's own mission to build a life beyond expectations, not just for its Members, but for the surrounding community it is proud to call home.

To learn more or to make a donation, please visit: www.poloclubfoundation.org

or contact: Linda Rosenthal – [email protected] 908-507-2785 cell

About the Polo Club Foundation

The Polo Club Foundation recognizes that there are unique opportunities to expand and improve the lives of people in our community. The Foundation provides grants to local 501(c)(3) organizations in need of support across education, economics, disaster relief, health, and social services—empowering donors and decision-makers to create lasting impact.

Media Contact:

5W Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE The Polo Club Foundation