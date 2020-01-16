Polo for Life Announces the Creation of the Monarch Fund

WELLINGTON, Fla., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Polo for Life presents the Monarch Fund, a recently established fund dedicated to families who desperately need help getting back on their financial feet after their child has completed cancer treatment. Motivated by the knowledge that approximately 50% of all families facing pediatric cancer will be forced to file bankruptcy, the Monarch Fund will directly assist and restore hope for families that have been financially crippled by a cancer diagnosis. All funds will go directly to families in need who are referred from our partnering organizations.

Polo for Life is extremely grateful for NASCAR driver Kurt Busch and his wife Ashley, U.S. Polo Assn. brand ambassador and founder of Monarch Reign, who have been instrumental in making this fund possible. In line with the monarch butterfly as a symbol of re-birth, the Monarch Fund will allow families to start fresh and regain financial equilibrium after battling almost insurmountable financial hardship caused by treating pediatric cancer.

"We started Monarch Reign with a purpose. A purpose to give back, to make our world a better place and help those in need," said Ashley and Kurt Busch in a joint statement. "We can't think of a better way to make a difference than the creation of the Monarch Fund. Alongside the Polo for Life Foundation it's our goal to give families the resiliency to rebuild after such a difficult time."

"The Monarch Fund is a gamechanger for Polo for Life," said co-founder and executive director Terrie Mooney. "With this fund, we will have a direct impact on pediatric cancer patients lives' by helping them and their families achieve financial stability. Polo for Life is very grateful for the generosity of the Busch family for supporting such a great cause."

Polo for Life

Polo for Life, Inc., founded by Terrie Mooney and Brandon Phillips, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising funds to help support pediatric cancer patients and their families. Since 2014, Terrie and Brandon created Polo for a Purpose, a charity polo match and luncheon to benefit the local Palm Beach chapter of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Brandon, a childhood non-Hodgkin's lymphoma survivor, is passionate about giving back to the community that supported him. To date, Polo for a Life has raised more than $1.2M to support LLS's efforts to find a cure for blood cancers. poloforlife.org

Monarch Reign

Monarch Reign is a luxury swim brand that draws inspiration from travel destinations, natural elements, and an array of eye-catching textures and colors. Monarch Reign focuses on creating a fit that is just right; feminine while being supportive and comfortable. The foundation for each design is the belief that swimwear should be as unique and beautiful as the women wearing them, and ready for wherever travel takes them.

