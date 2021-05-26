Polo Molina Honored as One of Most Influential Music Managers Today Across Pop, Latin & Hip-hop Genres

Molina's accomplishments with the platinum-selling pop supergroup Black Eyed Peas have grown in number and scale over the years, with eight studio albums, six GRAMMY wins, and a Super Bowl Halftime Show. With TRANSLATION , their most recent album from Summer 2020, has racked up a slew of international accolades, multiple rave reviews from stellar collaborations with major mainstream artists and solidifying gold-certification while peaking at #3 on Billboard's Top Latin Albums chart, since its release. In Billboard, Black Eyed Peas had four certified #1 multi-charting hit singles, as well as more than ten award nominations for various events around the world.

Molina recently added Universal Music Group Latin's Adriel Favela and Warner Music Group's VICE MENTA to his roster. Molina also co-manages rapper YG and singer-songwriter Luis Escalera with Scooter Braun, and has recently taken on former Shoreline Mafia star OHGEESY as he pursues a solo career path. Sweet Taboo, a new Latina singer/rapper trio that will certainly take the Los Angeles music scene by storm, has also been scouted by Molina.

During the pandemic, Molina would dedicate his time on Grassroots Music, a company that cultivates talent catered towards supporting artists through different stages of their career. He wants to be able to showcase artists that think outside of the box whether it comes to writing music or creating eye-opening content. Most recently, he's been signing up-and-coming talent to grow their careers such as playing a key role in the creation of key Latin music talent such as Regional Mexican artist Gerardo Ortiz and Argentinian Urbano artist Paulo Londra and his music labels.

Molina played a key role in bringing together his childhood friends will.i.am, Taboo, and Apl.de.ap, who became the global phenomenon Black Eyed Peas. With their creation came the formation of Grassroots Music, now an enterprise with a multi award-winning roster based in Los Angeles, CA. Grassroots Music has been behind some of the most influential hip-hop and Latin artists of this generation, and continues to impact music by consistently turning out notable industry heavy hitters. As a father of three daughters, he also dedicates his time with his family and creates memorable bonds with them. His work ethic is a reflection of his career and dedication to being a devoted family man.

With a portfolio that includes Facebook, Pinterest, and Airbnb, he advises company startups, rising tech talent, and investments through SV ANGEL. He also sits on the board of the foundation i.am.angel, committed to the advancement of empowering young minds from low-income communities in Los Angeles, philanthropy has been and continues to be an important part of his profile.

