Polpharma Biologics' investigational biosimilar shows PK/PD comparability to inflammatory bowel disease blockbuster Entyvio®

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Polpharma Biologics, an international biotech company dedicated to the development and manufacturing of biosimilars, today announced topline results demonstrating the pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacodynamics (PD) comparability of its biosimilar candidate PB016 to its reference drug, Entyvio®* (vedolizumab).

Results came from a single-dose, randomized, double-blind, 3-arm parallel-group study assessing the PK/PD and immunogenicity for PB016 compared to Entyvio®* after intravenous administration in 120 healthy subjects. PB016 was found to show comparability to Entyvio®* in all investigated PK and PD parameters, with no immunogenicity or safety imbalances to the reference drug.

"We are excited to share new data showing the PK/PD comparability of our investigational vedolizumab biosimilar to its reference drug. The results confirm its potential as a more affordable future option for 3.5 million patients suffering from inflammatory bowel diseases in Europe and in the US. As the frontrunner among biosimilar competitors, PB016 targets a market with over $5.3 billion in annual Entyvio®* sales, expected to grow to over $7 billion by 2030", said Konstantin Matentzoglu, member of the Supervisory Board and the executive management, Polpharma Biologics Group. "With two biosimilars from our pipeline already partnered with highly reputable companies, we are proud that PB016 is the next Polpharma Biologics therapy which has entered late-stage development. Our scientists have developed it from cell line development to full-scale manufacturing in-house, an optimal position for securing future commercial partnerships for this asset."

Polpharma Biologics is currently conducting a global clinical safety & efficacy study in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC) to provide further evidence on the efficacy, safety and immunogenicity of PB016, as compared to the reference drug.

Vedolizumab is a monoclonal antibody that targets the α4β7 integrin, a protein found on gut homing T helper lymphocytes, reducing gastrointestinal inflammation.[1] It is approved in the US and Europe as a treatment for moderate-to-severe cases of UC and Crohn's disease[2],[3] - the two most common forms of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) - and additionally for pouchitis in Europe.3 Vedolizumab is approved in over 70 countries worldwide, including Japan, Canada, and Australia, though its approved uses may vary. These chronic bowel conditions affect over 3.5 million people in Europe and the US, often significantly impacting patients' daily functioning and quality of life.[4] Factors like genetics and increasing urbanization may be contributing to growing prevalence of these diseases.[5]

Polpharma Biologics is focused on broadening access to biological medicines used to treat some of the world's most impactful diseases across neurology, immunology, and ophthalmology. The company is at the forefront of the next wave in biopharma, leveraging its knowledge, capabilities, and footprint to develop its robust pipeline of more than seven biosimilars in early-late-stage development.

*Entyvio® is a trademark of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

About Polpharma Biologics

Polpharma Biologics is an international biotechnology company, with integrated operations in the European Union (EU), developing and manufacturing biosimilar medicines. Polpharma Biologics develops biosimilar therapies to treat a range of conditions in major therapeutic areas.

Programs at Polpharma Biologics start in cell line development and transition through technical and clinical development to commercial-scale production, preparing drugs for future commercial partnerships with global pharmaceutical organizations. Under partnerships agreements, the company manufactures two approved biosimilars from its pipeline; ranibizumab and natalizumab.

With its cell line development center in The Netherlands, and two centers of development and manufacturing in Poland, Polpharma Biologics creates development opportunities for biotechnology specialists. Learn more at www.polpharmabiologics.com.

Disclaimer

This press release is issued from Polpharma Biologics Group B.V. and is intended to provide worldwide information about our global business in relation to drug development and manufacturing expertise. Although Polpharma Biologics Group B.V. is not a public company as of this date, recipients should understand that this press release contains certain forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). These statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the approval and commercialization of the medicinal product, market reception, competition, changes in economic conditions and applicable laws, global regulatory developments, contractual risks, and dependencies from third parties. Polpharma Biologics undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. Moreover, Polpharma Biologics wishes to emphasize that this press release is for informational purposes only and shall not be construed as making any representation, warranties, or guarantees, either expressed or implied, regarding the potential approval, market reception, commercialization, or success of the medicinal product or any other product or therapy.

