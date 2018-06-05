Polsinelli Adds Four Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Attorneys, Deepening the Firm's National Tech and Data Privacy Practice

"Bruce, Michael, John and Marty are superb cybersecurity lawyers and add great depth to the firm's pre-breach and breach response capabilities," said Greg Kratofil, Jr., who chairs Polsinelli's Technology Transactions & Data Privacy practice group. "They bring with them tremendous practical experience in cybersecurity and incident response – a fast-evolving area of law – as well as deep understanding of the complex legal and business needs of our clients. This addition substantially elevates an already industry leading practice for the firm."

Bruce Radke, who joined the firm's Chicago office, counsels clients on a wide variety of privacy and data security issues. He has assisted private- and public-sector clients across multiple industry verticals in connection with incidents ranging from system-wide network intrusions and ransomware attacks to cyber extortion, fraudulent wire transfers, e-mail account compromises, stolen computer hardware, and employee misconduct. Radke will Co-Chair the firm's Privacy & Cybersecurity group.

Michael Waters, who joined the firm's Chicago office, handled one of the first data breach matters shortly after California passed its breach notification law in 2003 and has since counseled clients across industries through nearly every conceivable type of breach. He regularly assists organizations in investigations opened by enforcement agencies post-breach, and assists clients in managing the privacy risks associated with maintaining and transferring information. Waters will Co-Chair the firm's Privacy & Cybersecurity group.

John Cleary, who joined the firm's New York City office, is an accomplished litigator and former Assistant U.S. Attorney whose practice includes the counseling of organizations involved in data security incidents and the representation of companies in litigation, internal investigations, and enforcement actions related to privacy, technology, intellectual property, and other issues.

Martin McElligott, who joined the firm's Chicago office as an associate attorney, has worked with Bruce, John and Michael to advise clients in preparing for and responding to data security incidents.

The new shareholders, for their part, are enthusiastic about Polsinelli's approach to data privacy work.

"It's exciting to be joining a firm that already has such strong capacity for counseling clients on data privacy and cybersecurity issues," Radke said. "Polsinelli has built a nationally prominent data privacy practice based on the business needs of their clients."

Waters adds, "Our practice involves working with attorneys with industry-specific expertise. Polsinelli has embraced this interdisciplinary model across the firm, and John, Bruce, Marty and I are excited to be part of it."

"Clients are looking for a business-minded and strategic approach to integrating and managing technology," Cleary said. "Polsinelli has focused on those priorities to build a client-centered technology transaction and cybersecurity group. It's a great platform from which to serve our clients' needs and to build future offerings as the data economy continues to evolve."

Last year, Polsinelli was designated a Cybersecurity Leader, earning a spot on BTI Consulting Group's 2017 Law Firms Best at Cybersecurity list. According to BTI, Polsinelli is one of 30 law firms clients identify as leading the charge in cybersecurity. The recognition accentuates Polsinelli's influential impact on the technology industry.

Polsinelli's national Technology Transactions & Data Privacy practice works to educate clients on the business implications and risks of around privacy and cybersecurity. The practice includes former software and systems engineers, network administrators, and information privacy professionals who are experienced in industries ranging from health care, banking, telecommunications, retail and beyond.

