Polsinelli Earns No. 27 Ranking on BTI's 2018 Brand Elite List

"This recognition based on client feedback is a result of our deliberate focus on understanding our clients' business priorities and commitment to their service experience," said Polsinelli Chairman and CEO Russ Welsh. "As we continue to grow and expand our capabilities from coast to coast, we are committed to delivering client service excellence and practice depth to drive forward the business goals of our clients."

BTI's Brand Elite list includes "law firms with substantially better brands than other firms," and Polsinelli is most noted for its leadership in using technology to improve the client experience, as well as its ability to change how legal services are being delivered to clients.

The recognition builds upon the firm's recent ranking in BTI's 2018 Client Service A-Team Report as the No. 24 firm in Client Service Excellence, and the U.S. News & World Report "Law Firm of the Year" in Health Care for the second time in the 2018 "Best Law Firms" list.

BTI conducts in-depth interviews with more than 600 corporate counsels at companies with greater than $1 billion in revenues, and analyzes nine distinct characteristics that drive the consideration and hiring of law firms.

About Polsinelli

Polsinelli is an Am Law 100 firm with more than 800 attorneys in 20 offices. Ranked #24 for Client Service Excellence1 and #10 for best client relationships2 among 650 U.S. law firms, Polsinelli was also named among the top 30 best-known firms in the nation3 for the second-consecutive year. The firm's attorneys provide value through practical legal counsel infused with business insight, and focus on health care, financial services, real estate, intellectual property, mid-market corporate, labor and employment, and business litigation. www.polsinelli.com | Polsinelli PC | In California, Polsinelli LLP

