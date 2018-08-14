Polsinelli Expands Immigration Capabilities as Client Demand Grows

ATLANTA, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand for immigration counsel continues to grow for Polsinelli, the firm is expanding its capabilities. The Am Law 100 firm announced today the addition of veteran immigration attorney Raazia "Roz" K. Hall, who joins as a shareholder in the firm's national Immigration and Workforce Mobility practice, along with immigration associates Katherine "Kate" Smith and Terra Martin.

The three new immigration attorneys join Polsinelli's Atlanta office to provide national immigration legal advice to employers and individuals with employment-related immigration issues. With this expansion, Polsinelli's Atlanta office is well-positioned as the "hub" for the national Immigration practice. The office is led by Office Managing Partner Brian McEvoy, a former federal prosecutor and leader of the firm's Government Investigations practice.

"Since joining Polsinelli in 2015, I have personally and professionally benefitted from the collaborative nature of the practice at the firm, and am looking forward to working with the new immigration team of attorneys joining us in Atlanta," McEvoy said. "The growth of our Atlanta office has truly been exceptional, both in quality and quantity, and the addition of the immigration law capabilities is a great strategic fit and necessary, as it intersects with so many of our firm's departments and practices. In addition, Roz has a great positive attitude about practicing law and creating solutions for clients and she is a great fit with the team culture of our firm."

Polsinelli's immigration services, led by Immigration and Workforce Mobility Practice Chair Jeffrey Bell, works with multinational corporations, national, regional, and local employers, start-up ventures, educational institutions, investors and individuals providing a tailored approach and response to an array of immigration matters, including U.S. immigration solutions and immigration compliance.

"We are a full-service immigration group and are continuing to expand our team with some of the most experienced immigration attorneys in the country," Bell said. "We were so lucky to have Sarah Hawk join us in February and now just a few months later to continue to build out the group with Roz, Kate and Terra. We are seeing strong demand for immigration support around the country, and we're pleased to continue to grow our team with these very talented attorneys."

Hall has more than two decades of experience practicing corporate immigration law. Working with multinational and domestic companies regarding employment-based immigration matters, she assists clients in developing immigration strategic plans, securing visas and permanent residency status for key employees, and helps companies comply with immigration laws and requirements governing its global workforce. She frequently counsels clients during corporate restructuring, providing immigration due diligence during mergers, acquisitions, divestures and joint ventures.

"Immigration issues are top-of-mind for so many businesses and individuals right now," Hall said. "Coupling an understanding of immigration law and practice with how immigration issues can impact clients' businesses is an attribute in which Polsinelli excels. Polsinelli's national platform and its commitment to outstanding client service were attractive to me, and I look forward to continuing to grow Polsinelli's immigration capabilities and partner with clients who are navigating the complexities of these issues."

Hall is a member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association and served on the Board of Directors for the Anti-Defamation League, Southwest Region. She is a member of the American Bar Association and the Georgia Bar Association. Hall earned her bachelor's degree from Agnes Scott College and her J.D. from Georgia State University College of Law.

Smith counsels clients in a wide array of immigration and workforce mobility matters, including employment eligibility verification issues and immigrant and nonimmigrant visas. She earned her bachelor's degree from Duke University and her J.D. from Georgia State University College of Law.

Prior to joining Polsinelli, Martin practiced immigration law as a senior associate and in-house counsel for over seven years. She earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois and her J.D. from Indiana University – Robert H. McKinney School of Law.

Polsinelli's commitment to the growth and development of its immigration services was spearheaded this spring with the addition of Hawk, an experienced Atlanta immigration attorney. She counsels corporate clients on immigration laws and current practices, including how to facilitate the movement of employees from the United States and globally.

Polsinelli's 825 attorneys work across 21 offices coast to coast. Since entering the Atlanta market in 2014, the office has tripled in attorney growth to include 31 attorneys, including 17 shareholders. Polsinelli's Atlanta attorneys represent prominent national and local clients with legal needs that fall into the areas of labor and employment, government investigations, health care, real estate, complex litigation, bankruptcy and financial services, tech transactions and data privacy, and corporate transactions.

