Polsinelli Expands West Coast Presence with the Opening of a Seattle Office

Joining the firm is an initial group of eight, including James Fredman III, Jane Pearson, Steve Kenyon, Jessica Andrade, Stephen Fisher, Kirsten Koester, Robert Mahler, and Adrienne McKelvey. The group brings a range of capabilities, including health care, government investigations, bankruptcy, and corporate and transactions.

"We're pleased to announce our expansion to Seattle, where our emphasis on health care, technology, government investigations, and mid-market corporate practices fits well with the market. We plan on further growth in Seattle to serve clients in these and other areas," said Polsinelli Chairman and CEO Russ Welsh. "This is a talented group of attorneys with diverse skillsets who share our commitment to providing value and excellent client service."

The Polsinelli Seattle office is located downtown in the Central Business District's 1000 Second Avenue high-rise, just blocks from the pier and the Pike Place Market. The new Seattle group includes:

James Fredman III , Health Care Operations Practice Group. Fredman works with hospitals, academic medical centers, research institutes, public hospital districts, managed care organizations, medical technology companies, hospices, and other health care providers and payors on regulatory, transactional and operational matters.

Jane Pearson , Bankruptcy & Financial Restructuring Practice Group. Pearson represents clients in commercial transactions, commercial litigation, commercial foreclosures, financial restructurings, workouts, corporate strategic planning, creditors' rights and bankruptcy, and has earned significant recognition for her bankruptcy work.

Steve Kenyon . Formerly CEO of a Seattle law firm, Kenyon will focus on acclimating Polsinelli to the Seattle market and assume leadership responsibilities of the new office.

Jessica Andrade , Government Investigations Practice Group. A former Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Affirmative Civil Enforcement Unit in the Western District of Washington , Andrade uses her government background in her government investigations and enforcement proceedings practice, which also includes False Claims Act litigation and complex commercial litigation.

Stephen Fisher , Corporate & Transactional Practice Group. From emerging companies to mature businesses, Fisher represents clients in a variety of industries including industrial design, software developers, hospitals, smartphone app developers, and engineering companies, bringing an array of business-critical services such as capital formation, mergers and acquisitions, financing, and the protection of technology assets.

Kirsten Koester , Corporate & Transactional Practice Group. Koester provides a broad range of transactional services to emerging and established companies with an emphasis on mergers and acquisitions, and has been involved in international transactions in Europe , Asia , and Canada .

Robert Mahler , Government Investigations Practice Group. With more than 35 years of experience in white collar criminal defense, Mahler specializes in corporate internal investigations, regulatory defense and complex civil litigation. He has been recognized among The Best Lawyers in America © since 2013, and this year was named as Seattle's Lawyer of the Year in White Collar Criminal Defense and Government Investigations.

Adrienne McKelvey , Government Investigations Practice Group. McKelvey represents clients in contract disputes, intellectual property litigation, white collar criminal cases, and other complex civil matters.

"Our entire team is excited about this opportunity to launch Polsinelli's newest chapter in our hometown of Seattle, and to enhance the solid national reputation Polsinelli has established," Kenyon said. "We share Polsinelli's concentrated focus and commitment to putting client service first, and look forward to continuing to introduce Polsinelli's broad and deep practices to the Seattle market."

Polsinelli's newest location increases the firm's momentum on the West Coast. In December, the firm expanded its Intellectual Property capabilities adding a group of five attorneys in its Silicon Valley office. The firm also has offices in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Entering his final year as CEO and Chairman, this expansion marks a significant milestone for Welsh, who has served as Polsinelli's leader for 20 years. Under Welsh's leadership, the firm has expanded its geographic footprint opening 19 new offices across the country. The firm's other offices include major locations in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Nashville, New York City, Phoenix, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, St. Louis, Washington, D.C., and Wilmington.

About Polsinelli

Polsinelli is an Am Law 100 firm with more than 825 attorneys in 21 offices. Ranked #24 for Client Service Excellence1 and #10 for best client relationships2 among 650 U.S. law firms, Polsinelli is also named among the top 30 best-known firms in the nation3 for the second consecutive year. The firm's attorneys provide value through practical legal counsel infused with business insight, and focus on health care, financial services, real estate, intellectual property, mid-market corporate, labor and employment, and business litigation. www.polsinelli.com | Polsinelli PC | In California, Polsinelli LLP

