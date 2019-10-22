Polte and Altair Semiconductor Embed Location Services on Cellular IoT Chipset

DALLAS and HOD HASHARON, Israel, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Polte Corporation , a leading innovator in accurate Cloud Location over Cellular (C-LoC) technology, and Altair Semiconductor, a leading provider of cellular IoT chipsets, today announced a collaboration to integrate Polte's cellular-based location technology with Altair's ALT1250 cellular IoT chipset.

The ALT1250 is Altair's dual-mode CAT-M& NB-IoT solution. It is the market's smallest and most highly integrated commercially available cellular IoT chipset, featuring ultra-low power consumption, GNSS location positioning, a hardware-based security framework and an RF front-end supporting all commercial LTE bands. Enabling miniature module sizes of less than 100 square millimeters, the ALT1250 is ideally suited for a range of industrial and commercial IoT applications.

Polte's patented Location-as-a-Service (LaaS) solution leverages ubiquitous 4G & 5G cellular networks and cloud computing to enable highly accurate location data indoors and outdoors. Business processes, customer self-service automation, and better decision making insights enable consumer, commercial and industrial businesses to capitalize on location, which is essential to how we all work, live and play.

"With the explosive demand for smaller and low powered IoT devices, Polte's C-LoC technology is a great complement to the integrated GPS and GNSS capabilities of our dual-mode ALT1250 chipset," said Oded Melamed, CEO of Altair Semiconductor. "Location is a key function in numerous IoT applications, such as smart meters, telematics and trackers, where low power and small form factor are crucial. We look forward to the opportunity of working with Polte to offer our customers the best solutions to meet their needs."

"Polte is poised to disrupt the location services market. As more and more IoT use cases demand indoor, outdoor and everywhere in between location, Polte's software-only solution embedded on Altair's dual mode ALT1250 chipset delivers location services – at lower cost, using less battery, more securely," said Polte CEO Ed Chao. "We are excited about the opportunity to bring the power of Polte's location services platform to Altair's leading Cellular IoT chipset."

About POLTE Corporation

Polte's location services platform is a patented alternative to traditional GPS technology, which leverages ubiquitous 4G & 5G cellular networks and cloud computing to enable highly accurate indoor and outdoor Location as a Service (LaaS) data. Polte Cloud Location over Cellular (C-LoC) technology delivers savings for supply chain, logistics, transportation, manufacturing, automotive, energy, government, healthcare and sharing economy sectors where assets are in motion and/or widely dispersed. For more information about Polte, visit us on the web at polte.com and stay up to date by following us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Altair Semiconductor

Altair Semiconductor, a Sony Group Company, is a leading provider of Cellular IoT chipsets. The company's flagship ALT1250 is the smallest and most highly integrated LTE CAT-M and NB-IoT chipset, featuring ultra-low power consumption, hardware-based security, and a carrier-grade integrated SIM (iUICC), all 5G ready.

Altair partners with leading global vendors, including G+D (Giesecke+Devrient), HERE Technologies, Murata, Sierra Wireless and WNC, to provide low-power and cost-efficient modules for a range of industrial and consumer IoT applications such as trackers, smart meters, wearables, and vehicle telematics. Altair's chipsets have been commercially deployed on the world's most advanced LTE networks, including AT&T, China Mobile, KDDI, Softbank, Verizon, and Vodafone.

For more information, visit www.altair-semi.com . Follow Altair on Twitter: @AltairSemi and LinkedIn: Altair Semiconductor.

