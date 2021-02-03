Polu Kai Services - Tidewater JV Awarded USACE-Huntsville District Multiple Award Task Order Contract (MATOC)

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Polu Kai Services LLC, (www.polukaiservices.com), and Tidewater, Inc (www.tideh2o.net) announces our Joint Venture was awarded a NTE 125 million dollar Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract for Medical Facilities Support Services (MFSS IIa) by the United States Army Corps Of Engineers – Huntsville District. The term of the IDIQ is a two-year base and with three one-year options.

The IDIQ will be used to provide Project Management (PM), Construction Quality Management (CQM), Project Integration, and Professional Support Services (PSS) in support of MEDCOM and their mission to give medical care to the war fighter(s) and their families. Worked to be performed at Department of Defense installations in the continental United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and other U.S. territories.

Mr. Sean Jensen, Founder and President said "PKS is pleased to be selected as one of the IDIQ awardees, our JV partner Tidewater, Inc shares the same values as PKS (hard work, perseverance and commitment to our federal customers). I am very proud of the entire Polu Kai team. We are grateful for the continued opportunity to provide support to our Uniformed Personnel and Veterans of the Armed Services."

Mr. Prasad Dissanayake, PE, Founder and President of Tidewater said "This contract win is a true testament to the dedication and commitment of our team as they give their best on a daily basis to deliver for the success of MEDCOM's mission both at home and abroad. The synergies between Tidewater and PKS are immense and our team is excited to work with PKS on this very important requirement."

About Polu Kai Services (PKS)

Founded in May 2002, as a Service Disabled, Veteran Owned Small Business, PKS is a multi-disciplinary firm with capabilities in AE Design/Build, Construction, Field Engineering, Construction Management Services and Environmental Services. PKS has a strong team of qualified, licensed, and experienced professionals operating throughout North America and overseas.

About Tidewater Inc, (Tidewater)

Tidewater was founded in 1983 as an environmental support services provider in Baltimore, Maryland. Tidewater entered the SBA 8(a) Program in 2004, after gaining valuable experience and building a formidable team of professionals. Today our 150 strong; qualified, licensed team of professionals perform work across five divisions - construction, facility management/maintenance, radiological services, industrial hygiene and environmental services. We have performed services in all 50 states and in over 80 countries worldwide.

