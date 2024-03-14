Poly ADP-ribose Polymerase Inhibitors Market size is set to grow by USD 5.56 bn from 2024-2028, expanded application of PARP inhibitors boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global parp inhibitors market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.56 bn from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.25% during the forecast period. The PARP inhibitor market is on a significant upswing, driven by expanded applications in cancer treatment. Approved drugs like olaparib, rucaparib, and talazoparib target ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers, with ongoing clinical trials exploring additional indications. Their efficacy in disrupting DNA repair pathways makes them promising therapies, particularly in North America.

For more insights on the historic (2018 - 2022) and forecast market size (2024-2028) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global PARP (Poly ADP-ribose Polymerase) Inhibitors Market 2024-2028

PARP (Poly ADP-ribose Polymerase) Inhibitors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.25% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 5.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.75 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key Company

PARP (Poly ADP-ribose Polymerase) Inhibitors Market is fragmented ; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products. PARP (Poly ADP-ribose Polymerase) Inhibitors Market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including AbbVie Inc., Allarity Therapeutics Inc., Artios Pharma, AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, BeiGene Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Everest Pharmaceuticals Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, IMPACT Therapeutics, Jeil Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Repare Therapeutics Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Zai Lab Ltd.

View a sample report in minutes

Market Sizing

The PARP inhibitor market refers to the pharmaceutical industry segment that produces and supplies PARP inhibitors for cancer treatment. These inhibitors target PARP enzymes, which are responsible for DNA repair and programmed cell death. In cases of ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers with specific mutations, PARP inhibitors can hinder the enzymes' catalytic action, preventing DNA repair and leading to increased cell death. Notable PARP inhibitors include olaparib, rucaparib, talazoparib, and niraparib. The North American market holds significant demand due to the presence of several players, including drug developers and clinical trial sites. Approval of these PARP inhibitors for various cancer indications has fueled market growth. PARP inhibition is a targeted therapy that disrupts DNA repair pathways, offering potential benefits for cancer patients. Ongoing clinical trials and developments in PARP inhibitor market continue to expand therapeutic options for various cancers.

Market Segmentation by End-user

The PARP inhibitors market is experiencing significant growth due to the high prevalence of ovarian cancer, with approximately 20,000 new cases diagnosed annually in the US, accounting for around 3% of all cancer cases in women. Approximately 1 in 78 women have a lifetime risk of developing ovarian cancer, and 1 in 108 patients have a lifetime risk of dying from it. Platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, which accounts for 90% of cases, presents a major challenge, as these cancers are resistant to platinum-based therapies. PARP inhibitors, such as olaparib, rucaparib, talazoparib, and niraparib, are gaining popularity as they target and inhibit PARP enzymes involved in DNA repair pathways in cancer cells. These drugs have shown promise in inducing cell death in cancer cells with specific mutations. Players in the PARP inhibitor market include those focusing on breast, ovarian, and prostate cancers. Notable developments include approvals for PARP inhibitors in various indications, and ongoing clinical trials exploring the use of PARP inhibitors in combination with other therapies.

Download a sample report in minutes

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product Type

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio