Poly and Northland Capital Markets to Host Investor Webinar

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plantronics, Inc. ("Poly" – formerly Plantronics and Polycom) (NYSE: PLT), a global communications company that powers meaningful human connection and collaboration, today announced it will participate in an investor call hosted by Northland Capital Markets. This question-and-answer session will be a webcast and may cover topics such as corporate strategy, market and competitive landscape, capital structure, trade and tariffs, and integration progress. Interested parties can listen to this event by accessing the webcast link on Poly's Investor Relations website at http://investor.poly.com/.

Poly and Northland Capital Markets Investor Webinar

June 18, 2019

11:30am PT / 2:30pm ET

Chuck Boynton, EVP & CFO

About Poly

Plantronics, Inc. ("Poly" – formerly Plantronics and Polycom) (NYSE: PLT) is a global communications company that powers meaningful human connection and collaboration. Poly combines legendary audio expertise and powerful video and conferencing capabilities to overcome the distractions, complexity and distance that make communication in and out of the workplace challenging. Poly believes in solutions that make life easier when they work together and with our partners' services. Our headsets, software, desk phones, audio and video conferencing, analytics and services are used worldwide and are a leading choice for every kind of workspace. For more information visit www.Poly.com.

