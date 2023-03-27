Poly and NuCurrent Partner to Power Pro-Grade Devices Enabling Work from Anywhere

Global leaders in audio and video conferencing solutions and wireless power team-up to develop next-generation tools for hybrid work

PALO ALTO, Calif. and CHICAGO, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Enterprise Connect, Poly, an HP company and global provider of professional-grade audio and video solutions, and NuCurrent, the global authority in wireless power technology, announced a partnership that is powering the next generation of devices delivering virtual meeting equity for remote, hybrid, and on-site office workers alike.

The Poly Voyager Free 60 Series, Powered by NuCurrent

One of the largest challenges of hybrid work is staying connected to people and devices while working in various locations throughout the day, from home, the office, and everywhere in between. Remote and hybrid workers need reliable technology to efficiently transition between environments, according to a recent study commissioned by HP | Poly. Optimal tech setups empower employees to do their best work, and NuCurrent's wireless charging solutions help expedite device charging to address the needs of today's hybrid workers so they have a more seamless, connected experience wherever they work.

The Voyager Free 60 Series has the fastest wireless charging Qi-certified1 case available on the market, certified to the latest Qi standards2, this device charges in less than half the time than the next leading provider of wireless earbuds3. From connecting to virtual meetings, taking calls on your mobile phone, or listening to your favorite playlist, the Voyager Free 60 Series provides a reliable pro-grade audio experience.

"What our customers have been struggling with the past few years is supporting a workforce in transition to more flexible ways of working," said Chris Moss, Head of Product and Portfolio Management, Hybrid Work Solutions, at HP | Poly. "The new era of hybrid work is about people working from their home, the office, and everywhere in between which means the future of work will be powered by reliable, flexible, pro-grade solutions."

Poly's research and development team sources transformative technologies to help make its pro-grade solutions more flexible, future-ready, and scalable. The team decided to partner with NuCurrent to implement innovative wireless charging technology, and take today's mobile technology designed for hybrid workers to the next level.

"Wireless power technology is not merely a product feature," said Jacob Babcock, NuCurrent CEO. "This technology can deliver significant improvements that create more meaningful product experiences, which is why we are excited to partner with Poly, a market leader in innovative communications solutions."

With over 500M+ devices powered across the consumer, industrial, and medical industries, NuCurrent has produced more product categories than any other company in the world4 making it the clear choice as a preferred partner in its wireless power expertise.

About HP | Poly

Part of HP's portfolio of hybrid work solutions, Poly creates premium audio and video products so you can have your best meeting – anywhere5, anytime, every time. With Poly, you'll do more than just show up, you'll stand out. For more information visit www.Poly.com .

About NuCurrent

NuCurrent is the global authority in wireless power. Its solutions are based on inductive and inductive resonant wireless power transfer which offers convenience, safety, efficiency and enhanced user experience. Founded in 2009, we are a venture-backed company headquartered in Chicago that has generated over 300 patents granted and pending globally. In 2023, Fast Co. named NuCurrent a Most Innovative Company. Find more information at www.nucurrent.com.

