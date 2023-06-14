Poly and Vyopta Announce Partnership to Empower Customers to Inform Decisions on Space and Technology Utilization

News provided by

Vyopta Inc

14 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

The partnership will provide critical data for Space Insights, and demos will be available at InfoComm 2023

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. and AUSTIN, Texas , June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HP | Poly, a leading provider of pro-grade audio and video solutions, and Vyopta, a leader in digital collaboration and experience optimization, have partnered to provide data to offer customers actionable insights that will inform decisions to optimize space and technology utilization. The new functionality will be available in both companies' booths at InfoComm 2023 on June 14-16 at the Orange County Convention Center.

"As companies return to the office, there's a need for data-driven insights that help address evolving workplace needs," said Robert Manassero, Director of Product Management, HP | Poly. "We're happy to be partnering with Vyopta to build and launch this functionality in North America to empower our joint customers as they seek to optimize workplace designs to enhance employee experiences in the era of hybrid work."

The data provided by Poly Lens API and Vyopta's Spaces Insights platform will help organizations optimize their workplaces from both a real estate and physical standpoint as employees return to the office. It will identify where new endpoints need to be – providing opportunities to reduce square footage where it is unused, and potentially dividing up meeting space to allow for more meeting options.

"We're thrilled to work with Poly to integrate this critical endpoint data into our algorithm to uncover how meeting rooms are used both in and outside of calls," said Alfredo Ramirez, CEO, Vyopta. "We're looking forward to using this never-before-available data to provide customers with actionable insights that will enable organizations to make faster and more accurate decisions to get the most out of their technology and space investments, while providing quality collaboration user experience."

The companies will be demonstrating the new functionality for the first time during InfoComm 2023 in their respective booths (Poly in booth 3460 and Vyopta in booth 2380) located inside the Conferencing & Collaboration Pavilion, Exhibit Hall Level 2.

Related: 

About HP
HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit: http://www.hp.com.

About Poly
Part of HP's portfolio of hybrid work solutions, Poly creates premium audio and video products so you can have your best meeting -- anywhere, anytime, every time. With Poly, you'll do more than just show up, you'll stand out. For more information visit www.Poly.com.

About Vyopta Incorporated  
Vyopta, a leader in digital user experience management for collaboration, has helped 40 million people collaborate better. Its Technology Insights and Space Insights applications have helped identify and address over 9 million issues. Vyopta helps organizations deliver the best UC user experience and optimize their UC and real estate investments. Hundreds of organizations worldwide spanning 20+ industries use Vyopta.

SOURCE Vyopta Inc

Also from this source

Vyopta Adds New Event and Log-Level Alerts to Intelligent Monitoring Engine

Vyopta's User Experience Score Provides Visibility into Overall Health of Organizational Collaboration

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.