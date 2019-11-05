Poly Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) ("Poly" or the "Company") today announced second quarter fiscal year 2020 results for the period ending September 30, 2019. Highlights of the second quarter include the following:

($ Millions, except percent and per-share data)1 Q2 FY20 Q2 FY19

YTD FY20 YTD FY192 GAAP Revenue $462

$483



$909

$704

GAAP Gross Margin 44.6 % 31.6 %

46.0 % 37.3 % GAAP Operating Income ($6)

($86)



($34)

($65)

GAAP Diluted EPS ($0.65)

($2.21)



($1.80)

($2.01)

Cash Flow from Operations $25

$40



$34

$73













Non-GAAP Revenue $470

$520



$930

$741

Non-GAAP Gross Margin 52.4 % 53.2 %

54.1 % 52.3 % Non-GAAP Operating Income $81

$96



$167

$132

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $1.24

$1.51



$2.55

$2.31

Adjusted EBITDA3 $93

$108



$191

$149







1 For further information on supplemental non-GAAP metrics refer to the Use Of Non-GAAP And Comparative Financial Information and Unaudited Reconciliations Of GAAP Measures To Non-GAAP Measures sections below. 2 YTD FY19 results shown here do not reflect Polycom results for the three months ended June 30, 2018 due to the completion of the Polycom acquisition on July 2, 2018. 3 Trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDA of $399 million.

"In light of the challenges of the past two quarters we are aggressively taking steps to drive long-term profitable growth," said Joe Burton, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Over the last few months we have announced a record number of new products that are just beginning to ship now with the full rollout over the next few quarters."

Results Compared to August 6, 2019 Guidance



Q2 FY20 Results Q2 FY20 Guidance Range3 GAAP Net Revenue $462M $456M - $496M Non-GAAP Net Revenue $470M $465M - $505M Adjusted EBITDA $93M $94M - $110M Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $1.24 $1.20 - $1.50





3 The non-GAAP revenue guidance ranges shown here exclude the $8.5 million impact of purchase accounting related to recording deferred revenue at fair value at the time of the acquisition.

"During the second quarter, we made further progress reducing our debt and managing corporate spend," said Chuck Boynton, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "As we analyze inventory levels across our value chain, in light of the evolving macroeconomic conditions and significant product transitions underway, we believe it is prudent to reduce channel inventory at this time by reducing sales to channel partners. This reduction will primarily impact our fiscal Q3 results and is incorporated into the guidance we are providing today."

Highlights for the Second Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020

At Zoom's annual user conference, Poly announced the Studio X family, two new purpose-built all-in-one video bars designed to dramatically simplify the video conferencing experience. Combined with the Poly Studio and Poly G7500 the Company now has a full portfolio of software-driven video endpoints positioned to capture the rapid growth in the video conferencing market.

At Microsoft Ignite, Poly announced the CCX line of business desk phones, combining Microsoft Teams with premium voice quality. All CCX phones integrate Teams contact lists, calendars, meetings, and a dedicated Teams button for activating Cortana skills. The Company also announced that Poly Studio, Trio family, CCX phones, Calisto speakerphones, and Voyager 4200/5200 are now certified for Microsoft Teams.

Tata Communications and Poly will offer a range of managed services to support enterprises on their entire Microsoft Teams transition.

8x8, ScanSource, and Poly are joining forces to launch CloudFuel, a program designed to accelerate and simplify the process of transitioning from legacy on-premise communication systems to cloud-based solutions.

Poly introduced the next generation of the Company's lineup of popular Savi wireless headsets. The enhanced Savi Office and UC Series offer more wearing styles, a unique close conversation limiting feature and active noise canceling (ANC).

and UC Series offer more wearing styles, a unique close conversation limiting feature and active noise canceling (ANC). Poly announced that multiple headsets are now certified to work with Google Voice for G Suite, the new cloud-based business telephony service built for G Suite customers.

Amazon Alexa for Business is now built into the Voyager 5200 and Voyager 4200 UC Series. Tile is also now integrated into these headsets, allowing users to "ring" and locate the headset when its been misplaced.

Poly introduced an all-new true wireless lineup to its award-winning BackBeat line. These true wireless earbuds are extremely lightweight, and each pair comes with a compact carrying case, which includes additional charging capabilities.

The Company made a debt repayment of $25 million against its outstanding Term Loan B.

against its outstanding Term Loan B. Poly Investor Day is scheduled for November 20, 2019 . The morning event is specifically designed for institutional investors and equity analysts.

For the full lineup of product announcements in the quarter, please see Poly's corporate blog at poly.blog.com.

Poly Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

The Poly Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share, to be paid on December 10, 2019, to all shareholders of record as of the close of market on November 20, 2019.

Business Outlook

The following statements are based on the Company's current expectations, and many of these statements are forward-looking. Actual results are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and may differ materially from the Company's expectations.

In its fiscal third quarter, the Company expects to reduce channel inventory by approximately $65 million by reducing sales to channel partners, and has adjusted its financial guidance accordingly. The following represents the expected range of financial results for the third quarter and full fiscal year of 2020 (all amounts assuming currency rates remain stable):



Q3 FY20 Guidance FY20 Annual Guidance GAAP Net Revenue $383M - $423M $1.72B - 1.81B Non-GAAP Net Revenue1 $390M - $430M $1.76B - $1.84B Adjusted EBITDA2 $33M - $53M $283M - $323M Non-GAAP Diluted EPS2,3 $0.01 - $0.31 $2.94 - $3.74





1 Q3 and full year FY20 non-GAAP revenue guidance excludes anticipated purchase accounting adjustments of $7.1 million and $34.0 million, respectively. 2 Q3 and full year FY20 Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP diluted EPS excludes estimated intangibles amortization expense of $45.8 million and $182.8 million, respectively. With respect to adjusted EBITDA and diluted EPS guidance, the Company has determined that it is unable to provide quantitative reconciliations of these forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures with a reasonable degree of confidence in their accuracy without unreasonable effort, as items including stock based compensation, acquisition and integration costs, litigation gains and losses, and impacts from discrete tax adjustments and tax laws are inherently uncertain and depend on various factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. 3 EPS guidance assumes approximately 40 million diluted average weighted shares and a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 16% to 18%.

Conference Call and Earnings Presentation

Poly is providing an earnings presentation in combination with this press release. The presentation is offered to provide shareholders and analysts with additional detail for analyzing results. The presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of our corporate website at investor.poly.com along with this press release. A reconciliation of our GAAP to non-GAAP and historical combined comparative results is provided at the end of this press release.

We have scheduled a conference call to discuss second quarter fiscal year 2020 financial results. The conference call will take place today, November 5, 2019, at 2:00 PM (Pacific Time). All interested investors and potential investors in Poly stock are invited to participate. To listen to the call, please dial in five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled starting time and refer to the "Poly Conference Call." The dial-in from North America is (888) 301-8736 and the international dial-in is (706) 634-7260.

The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast and can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of our website. A replay of the call with the conference ID #4337595 will be available until January 5, 2020 at (855) 859-2056 for callers from North America and at (404) 537-3406 for all other callers.

Use of Non-GAAP and Combined Comparative Financial Information

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, we use non-GAAP, and where applicable, combined comparative measures of operating results, including non-GAAP net revenues, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, adjusted EBITDA, and non-GAAP diluted EPS, which exclude certain unusual or non-cash expenses and charges that are included in the most directly comparable GAAP measure. These unusual or non-cash expenses and charges include the effect, where applicable, of purchase accounting on deferred revenue and inventory, stock-based compensation, acquisition related expenses, purchase accounting amortization and adjustments, restructuring and other related charges and credits, asset impairments, executive transition charges, rebranding costs, gains or losses from litigations settlements, unusual and/or irregular gains or losses from the sale of investments, and the impact of participating securities, all net of any associated tax impact. We also exclude tax benefits from the release of tax reserves, discrete tax adjustments including transfer pricing, tax deduction and tax credit adjustments, and the impact of tax law changes. We exclude these amounts from our non-GAAP and combined comparative measures primarily because management does not believe they are consistent with the development of our target operating model. Combined comparative results refer to the results for periods prior to the acquisition of Polycom, which were prepared by combining the non-GAAP results of as if they had been combined during that period. These prior period results are presented on a non-GAAP as-reported basis, with immaterial adjustments to align the treatment of non-GAAP adjustments for comparative purposes. We believe that the use of non-GAAP and combined comparative financial measures provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity and helps investors compare actual results with our historical and long-term target operating model goals as well as our performance as a combined company. We believe presenting non-GAAP net revenue provides meaningful supplemental information regarding how management views the performance of the business and underlying performance of our individual product categories. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP and combined comparative financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods; however, non-GAAP and combined comparative financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, or superior to, net revenues, gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, operating margin, net income or EPS prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Forward Looking Statements Safe Harbor

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements relating to: (i) our efforts to drive long-term profitable growth; (ii) our expectations for new products launches, the timing of their releases and their expected impact on future growth; (iii) our expectations to reduce channel inventory materially in third quarter of Fiscal Year 2020; (iv) our expectations for operating cash flow and debt; (v) estimates of GAAP and non-GAAP financial results for the third quarter and full year Fiscal Year 2020, including net revenues, purchase accounting adjustments, adjusted EBITDA, tax rates, intangibles amortization, and diluted weighted average shares outstanding and diluted EPS, in addition to other matters discussed in this press release that are not purely historical data. We do not assume any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new developments or otherwise.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated are:

Regarding the Polycom acquisition: (i) we may be unable to integrate Polycom's business within our own in a timely and cost-efficient manner or do so without adversely impacting operations, including new product launches; (ii) expected synergies or operating efficiencies may fail to materialize in whole or part or may not occur within expected time-frames; (iii) the acquisition and our subsequent integration efforts may adversely impact relationships with customers, suppliers and strategic partners and their operating results and businesses generally (including the diversion of management time on transaction-related issues); (iv) we may be unable to retain and hire key personnel; (v) our increased leverage as a result of the transaction is substantially greater than prior to the acquisition which may pose risks, including reduced flexibility to make changes in our operations in response to business or economic conditions, increased borrowing costs, as well as penalties or costs should we fail to comply with terms of the financial agreements such as debt ratios and financial and operation performance targets; (vi) negative effects on the market price of our common stock as a result of the transaction, particularly in light of the issuance of our stock in the transaction; (vii) our financial reporting including those resulting from the adoption of new accounting pronouncements and associated system implementations in the context of the transaction, our ability to forecast financial results of the combined company and that we may be unable to successfully integrate our reporting system causing an adverse impact to our ability to make timely and accurate filings with the SEC and other domestic and foreign governmental agencies; (viii) the potential impact of the transaction on our future tax rate and payments based on our global entity consolidation efforts and our ability to quickly and cost effectively integrate foreign operations; (ix) the challenges of integrating the supply chains of the two companies; and (x) the potential that our due diligence did not uncover risks and potential liabilities of Polycom;

Micro and macro-economic conditions in our domestic and international markets;

the nature and extent of competition we face, particularly subsequent to the acquisition of Polycom as it relates to our ability to adapt to new competitors and changing markets;

the impact of product transitions underway which are replacing or upgrading nearly every major product in our product portfolio;

the impact of customer brand preferences on Consumer and Enterprise market demands;

the impact of our adoption of a new corporate branding identity, including any confusion or harm to our reputation resulting therefrom;

the impact of ongoing integration, restructuring and disaggregation activities on our operations, including on employees, suppliers and customers from the Polycom acquisition;

our ability to realize and achieve positive financial results projected to arise in the our key markets from UC&C adoption could be adversely affected by a variety of factors including the following: (i) as UC&C becomes more widely adopted, the risk that competitors will offer solutions that will effectively commoditize our products which, in turn, will reduce the sales prices for those products; (ii) our plans are dependent upon adoption of our UC&C solution by major platform providers and any proprietary solutions of competitors, and our influence over such providers and the marketing in general with respect to the functionality of their platforms or their product offerings, their rate of deployment, and their willingness to integrate their platforms and product offerings with our solutions is limited; (iii) delays or limitations on our ability to timely introduce solutions that are cost effective, feature-rich, stable, and attractive to our customers within forecasted development budgets; (iv) our successful implementation and execution of new and different processes involving the design, development, and manufacturing of complex electronic systems composed of hardware, firmware, and software that works seamlessly and continuously in a wide variety of environments and with multiple devices; (v) failure of UC&C solutions generally, or our solutions in particular, to be adopted with the breadth and speed we anticipate; (vi) our sales model and expertise must successfully evolve to support complex integration of hardware, software, and services with UC&C infrastructure consistent with changing customer purchasing expectations; (vii) as UC&C becomes more widely adopted we anticipate that competition for market share will increase, particularly given that some competitors may have superior technical and economic resources; (viii) sales cycles for UC&C deployments are longer and becoming more complex; (ix) our inability to timely and cost-effectively adapt to changing business requirements may impact our profitability in this market and our overall margins; and (x) our failure to expand our technical support capabilities to support the complex and proprietary platforms in which our UC&C products are and will be integrated;

risks associated with our channel partners' sales reporting, product inventories, and product sell-through since we sell a significant amount of products to channel partners who maintain their own inventory of our products;

failure to match production to demand given long lead times and the difficulty of forecasting unit volumes and acquiring the component parts and materials to meet demand without having excess inventory or incurring cancellation charges;

forecasting sales and procurement demands is inherently difficult, particularly with continuing uncertainty in regional and global economic conditions as well as currency fluctuations, and there can be no assurance that expectations of incoming orders over the balance of the current quarter will materialize;

volatility in prices and availability of components from our suppliers, including our manufacturers located in APAC, have in the past and could in the future negatively affect our profitability and/or market share;

fluctuations in foreign exchange rates;

new or greater tariffs on our products;

the bankruptcy or financial weakness of distributors or key customers, or the bankruptcy of or reduction in capacity of our key suppliers;

additional risk factors including: interruption in the supply of sole-sourced critical components, continuity of component supply at costs consistent with our plans, and the inherent risks of our substantial foreign operations; and

seasonality in one or more of our product categories.

For more information concerning these and other possible risks, please refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 17, 2019 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as recent press releases. The Securities and Exchange Commission filings can be accessed over the Internet at http://www.sec.gov/edgar/searchedgar/companysearch.html.

Financial Summaries

The following related charts are provided:

Summary Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures

Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP Measures to Trailing Twelve Months EBITDA

Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Combined Comparative Measures

About Poly

Poly is a global communications company that powers meaningful human connection and collaboration. Poly combines legendary audio expertise and powerful video and conferencing capabilities to overcome the distractions, complexity and distance that make communication in and out of the workplace challenging. Poly believes in solutions that make life easier when they work together and with our partner's services. Our headsets, software, desk phones, audio and video conferencing, analytics and services are used worldwide and are a leading choice for every kind of workspace. For more information, please visit: www.poly.com.

Poly and the propeller design are trademarks of Plantronics, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Mike Iburg

Vice President, Investor Relations

(831) 458-7533

MEDIA CONTACT:

Edie Kissko

Senior Director and Head of Corporate Communications

(213) 369-3719

PLANTRONICS, INC. SUMMARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ($ in thousands, except per share data)

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





September 30,

September 30,





2019

2018

2019

2018

Net revenues:

















Net product revenues

$ 395,137



$ 435,262



$ 777,882



$ 656,571



Net services revenues

66,572



47,807



131,594



47,807



Total net revenues

461,709



483,069



909,476



704,378



Cost of revenues:

















Cost of product revenues

229,323



305,477



437,939



416,943



Cost of service revenues

26,315



24,963



52,820



24,963



Total cost of revenues

255,638



330,440



490,759



441,906



Gross profit

206,071



152,629



418,717



262,472



Gross profit %

44.6 %

31.6 %

46.0 %

37.3 %

Operating expenses:

















Research, development, and engineering

57,415



57,047



116,939



80,748



Selling, general, and administrative

148,419



174,297



312,027



238,500



(Gain) loss, net from litigation settlements

—



—



(1,162)



(30)



Restructuring and other related charges

5,847



7,261



25,372



8,581



Total operating expenses

211,681



238,605



453,176



327,799



Operating income

(5,610)



(85,976)



(34,459)



(65,327)



Operating income %

(1.2) %

(17.8) %

(3.8) %

(9.3) %





















Interest expense

(23,797)



(23,893)



(47,729)



(31,220)



Other non-operating income, net

(625)



1,610



(292)



3,606



Income before income taxes

(30,032)



(108,259)



(82,480)



(92,941)



Income tax expense (benefit)

(4,122)



(21,550)



(11,699)



(20,703)



Net income (loss)

$ (25,910)



$ (86,709)



$ (70,781)



$ (72,238)























% of net revenues

(5.6) %

(17.9) %

(7.8) %

(10.3) %





















Earnings per common share:

















Basic

$ (0.65)



$ (2.21)



$ (1.80)



$ (2.01)



Diluted

$ (0.65)



$ (2.21)



$ (1.80)



$ (2.01)























Shares used in computing earnings per common share:

















Basic

39,584



39,281



39,411



35,938



Diluted

39,584



39,281



39,411



35,938























Effective tax rate

(13.7) %

(19.9) %

(14.2) %

(22.3) %



PLANTRONICS, INC. SUMMARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ($ in thousands)

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



September 30,

March 31,





2019

2019

ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 186,442



$ 202,509



Short-term investments

14,378



13,332



Total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments

200,820



215,841



Accounts receivable, net

337,077



337,671



Inventory, net

228,363



177,146



Other current assets

55,160



50,488



Total current assets

821,420



781,146



Property, plant, and equipment, net

186,638



204,826



Purchased intangibles, net

734,355



825,675



Goodwill

1,279,897



1,278,380



Deferred tax and other assets

89,704



26,508



Total assets

$ 3,112,014



$ 3,116,535



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Accounts payable

$ 169,701



$ 129,514



Accrued liabilities

427,647



398,715



Total current liabilities

597,348



528,229



Long-term debt, net of issuance costs

1,619,015



1,640,801



Long-term income taxes payable

92,831



83,121



Other long-term liabilities

143,713



142,697



Total liabilities

2,452,907



2,394,848



Stockholders' equity

659,107



721,687



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,112,014



$ 3,116,535

















PLANTRONICS, INC. SUMMARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ($ in thousands, except per share data)

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





September 30,

September 30,





2019

2018

2019

2018

Cash flows from operating activities

















Net Income

$ (25,910)



$ (86,709)



$ (70,781)



$ (72,238)



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization

57,376



82,398



115,074



87,646



Amortization of debt issuance cost

1,361



1,407



2,722



1,769



Stock-based compensation

14,693



10,840



27,597



18,990



Deferred income taxes

(15,657)



(22,688)



(48,802)



(18,056)



Provision for excess and obsolete inventories

1,844



2,196



3,604



2,808



Restructuring charges

5,847



7,261



25,372



8,581



Cash payments for restructuring charges

(5,291)



(6,560)



(22,949)



(7,395)



Other operating activities

6,929



9,284



8,894



9,010



Changes in assets and liabilities:

















Accounts receivable, net

(17,667)



(29,165)



3,778



(23,863)



Inventory, net

(13,275)



16,780



(55,584)



16,380



Current and other assets

(6,146)



(5,674)



9,352



(2,693)



Accounts payable

(1,482)



14,939



34,910



20,627



Accrued liabilities

14,168



46,805



(29,616)



39,505



Income taxes

8,427



(646)



29,995



(8,521)



Cash provided by operating activities

$ 25,217



$ 40,468



$ 33,566



$ 72,550























Cash flows from investing activities

















Proceeds from sale of investments

—



—



170



124,640



Proceeds from maturities of investments

—



—



—



131,017



Purchase of investments

(155)



(142)



(806)



(536)



Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

—



(1,616,692)



—



(1,650,242)



Capital expenditures

(4,753)



(3,667)



(9,260)



(7,535)



Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

2,142





—



2,142



—



Cash provided by (used for) investing activities

$ (2,766)



$ (1,620,501)



$ (7,754)



$ (1,402,656)























Cash flows from financing activities

















Employees' tax withheld and paid for restricted stock and restricted stock units

(660)



(307)



(9,281)



(13,342)



Proceeds from issuances under stock-based compensation plans

6,027



4,314



6,616



14,872



Repayments of long-term debt

(25,000)



—



(25,000)



—



Proceeds from debt issuance, net

—



1,244,713



—



1,244,713



Payment of cash dividends

(5,982)



(5,968)



(11,922)



(10,982)



Cash used for financing activities

$ (25,615)



$ 1,242,752



$ (39,587)



$ 1,235,261



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(2,298)



(2,675)



(2,292)



(4,730)



Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(5,462)



(339,956)



(16,067)



(99,575)



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

191,904



631,042



202,509



390,661



Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 186,442



$ 291,086



$ 186,442



$ 291,086

























PLANTRONICS, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES ($ in thousands, except per share data)

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DATA



















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018



















GAAP Net revenues $ 461,709



$ 483,069



$ 909,476



$ 704,378



Deferred revenue purchase accounting 8,524



36,585



20,683



36,585



Non-GAAP Net revenues $ 470,233



$ 519,654



$ 930,159



$ 740,963





















GAAP Gross profit $ 206,071



$ 152,629



$ 418,717



$ 262,472



Purchase accounting amortization 30,716



55,668



60,716



55,668



Inventory valuation adjustment —



30,395



—



30,395



Deferred revenue purchase accounting 8,524



36,585



20,683



36,585



Acquisition and integration fees 88



217



1,010



217



Stock-based compensation 997



1,073



1,975



2,036



Rebranding costs 23



—



59



—



Non-GAAP Gross profit $ 246,419



$ 276,567



$ 503,160



$ 387,373



Non-GAAP Gross profit % 52.4 %

53.2 %

54.1 %

52.3 %



















GAAP Research, development, and engineering $ 57,415



$ 57,047



$ 116,939



$ 80,748



Stock-based compensation (4,213)



(2,768)



(7,932)



(4,990)



Acquisition and integration fees (560)



(56)



(1,901)



(56)



Other adjustments (542)



—



(542)



—



Non-GAAP Research, development, and engineering $ 52,100



$ 54,223



$ 106,564



$ 75,702





















GAAP Selling, general, and administrative $ 148,419



$ 174,297



$ 312,027



$ 238,500



Acquisition and integration fees (10,009)



(25,980)



(28,181)



(31,783)



Purchase accounting amortization (15,278)



(15,279)



(30,556)



(15,279)



Stock-based compensation (9,483)



(6,999)



(17,690)



(11,964)



Rebranding costs (649)



—



(6,068)



—



Non-GAAP Selling, general, and administrative $ 113,000



$ 126,039



$ 229,532



$ 179,474





















GAAP Operating expenses $ 211,681



$ 238,605



$ 453,176



$ 327,799



Acquisition and integration fees (10,569)



(26,036)



(30,082)



(31,839)



Purchase accounting amortization (15,278)



(15,279)



(30,556)



(15,279)



Stock-based compensation (13,696)



(9,767)



(25,622)



(16,954)



Restructuring and other related charges (5,847)



(7,261)



(25,372)



(8,581)



Rebranding costs (649)



—



(6,068)



—



Other adjustments (542)



—



620



—



Non-GAAP Operating expenses $ 165,100



$ 180,262



$ 336,096



$ 255,146





















