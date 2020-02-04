Poly Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) ("Poly" or the "Company") today announced third quarter fiscal year 2020 results for the period ending December 31, 2019. Highlights of the third quarter include the following:

($ Millions, except percent and per-share data)1 Q3 FY20 Q3 FY19

YTD FY20 YTD FY192 GAAP Revenue $384

$502



$1,294

$1,206

GAAP Gross Margin 37.4 % 42.9 %

43.5 % 39.6 % GAAP Operating Income ($77)

($25)



($111)

($90)

GAAP Diluted EPS ($1.97)

($1.06)



($3.78)

($3.08)

Cash Flow from Operations ($17)

$47



$16

$119













Non-GAAP Revenue $392

$531



$1,322

$1,272

Non-GAAP Gross Margin 49.4 % 51.5 %

52.7 % 51.9 % Non-GAAP Operating Income $31

$93



$198

$225

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $0.30

$1.36



$2.85

$3.68

Adjusted EBITDA $43

$105



$234

$256







1 For further information on supplemental non-GAAP metrics refer to the Use of Non-GAAP And Comparative Financial Information and Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP Measures To Non-GAAP Measures sections below. 2 YTD FY19 results shown here do not reflect Polycom results for the three months ended June 30, 2018 due to the completion of the Polycom acquisition on July 2, 2018.

"While we are disappointed with our results this quarter, particularly Enterprise headsets, we have now begun shipping the first products built on our next-generation architecture for the cloud-connected world," said Joe Burton, President and Chief Executive Officer. "As we ramp the new product portfolio and address our sales and channel distribution issues, we are committed to return to sustained profitable revenue growth."

Results Compared to November 5, 2019 Guidance

Q3 FY20 Results Q3 FY20 Guidance Range3 GAAP Net Revenue $384M $383M - $423M Non-GAAP Net Revenue $392M $390M - $430M Adjusted EBITDA $43M $33M - $53M Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $0.30 $0.01 - $0.31





3 The non-GAAP revenue guidance range shown here excludes the $7.1 million impact of purchase accounting related to recording deferred revenue at fair value at the time of the acquisition.

"We reduced both channel and on-hand inventory in fiscal Q3," said Chuck Boynton, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "In addition, we are announcing the sale of our Consumer Gaming business, which we expect to improve margins and working capital. Lastly, we continue to optimize the remaining Consumer portfolio to improve focus and profitability."

Highlights for the Third Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020

Recently introduced products now shipping for revenue include:

Studio X30 and X50 video bars with optional TC8 room controller



CCX 400 and 500 desktop phones designed for Microsoft Teams



Voyager 4200 and Voyager 5200 Office Series, EncorePro 300, and MDA 500QD

Many of Poly's most popular headset families now officially support Zoom for Zoom Meetings and Zoom Phone. The combined Poly portfolio now offers the broadest selection of Zoom certified and Zoom-supported end points available in the market today.

Poly announced the appointment of Carl Wiese as EVP and Chief Revenue Officer in charge of global sales. Wiese brings more than 30 years of experience in sales, marketing, services, and product management for enterprise technology leaders.

as EVP and Chief Revenue Officer in charge of global sales. Wiese brings more than 30 years of experience in sales, marketing, services, and product management for enterprise technology leaders. The Company has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Consumer Gaming assets and expects the transaction to close by the end of March.

Poly Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

The Poly Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share, to be paid on March 10, 2020, to all shareholders of record as of the close of market on February 20, 2020.

Business Outlook

The following statements are based on the Company's current expectations, and many of these statements are forward-looking. Actual results are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and may differ materially from the Company's expectations. Please refer to the Forward Looking Statements Safe Harbor section of this press release below.

The following represents the expected range of financial results for the fourth quarter 2020 (all amounts assuming currency rates remain stable):



Q4 FY20 Guidance GAAP Net Revenue $354M - $394M Non-GAAP Net Revenue1 $360M - $400M Adjusted EBITDA2 $20M - $45M Non-GAAP Diluted EPS2,3 $(0.36) - $0.19



1 Q4 non-GAAP revenue guidance excludes anticipated purchase accounting adjustments of $6.1 million. 2 Q4 Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance excludes estimated intangibles amortization expense of $46.3 million. With respect to adjusted EBITDA and diluted EPS guidance, the Company has determined that it is unable to provide quantitative reconciliations of these forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures with a reasonable degree of confidence in their accuracy without unreasonable effort, as items including stock based compensation, acquisition and integration costs, litigation gains and losses, and impacts from discrete tax adjustments and tax laws are inherently uncertain and depend on various factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. 3 EPS guidance assumes approximately 41 million diluted average weighted shares and a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 6% to 8%.

Conference Call and Earnings Presentation

Poly is providing an earnings presentation in combination with this press release. The presentation is offered to provide shareholders and analysts with additional detail for analyzing results. The presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of our corporate website at investor.poly.com along with this press release. A reconciliation of our GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided at the end of this press release.

We have scheduled a conference call to discuss third quarter fiscal year 2020 financial results. The conference call will take place today, February 4, 2020, at 2:00 PM (Pacific Time). All interested investors and potential investors in Poly stock are invited to participate. To listen to the call, please dial in five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled starting time and refer to the "Poly Conference Call." The dial-in from North America is (888) 301-8736 and the international dial-in is (706) 634-7260.

The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast and can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of our website. A replay of the call with the conference ID #8387169 will be available until April 5, 2020 at (855) 859-2056 for callers from North America and at (404) 537-3406 for all other callers.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Financial Summaries

The following related charts are provided:

Summary Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures

About Poly

Poly is a global communications company that powers meaningful human connection and collaboration. Poly combines legendary audio expertise and powerful video and conferencing capabilities to overcome the distractions, complexity and distance that make communication in and out of the workplace challenging. Poly believes in solutions that make life easier when they work together and with our partner's services. Our headsets, software, desk phones, audio and video conferencing, analytics and services are used worldwide and are a leading choice for every kind of workspace. For more information, please visit: www.poly.com.

Poly and the propeller design are trademarks of Plantronics, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

PLANTRONICS, INC. SUMMARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ($ in thousands, except per share data)

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





December 31,

December 31,





2019

2018

2019

2018

Net revenues:

















Net product revenues

$ 316,633



$ 445,441



$ 1,094,515



$ 1,102,012



Net services revenues

67,838



56,228



199,432



104,035



Total net revenues

384,471



501,669



1,293,947



1,206,047



Cost of revenues:

















Cost of product revenues

220,469



259,673



658,408



676,616



Cost of service revenues

20,156



26,859



72,976



51,822



Total cost of revenues

240,625



286,532



731,384



728,438



Gross profit

143,846



215,137



562,563



477,609



Gross profit %

37.4 %

42.9 %

43.5 %

39.6 %

Operating expenses:

















Research, development, and engineering

53,769



59,661



170,708



140,409



Selling, general, and administrative

144,978



168,053



457,004



406,553



(Gain) loss, net from litigation settlements

—



—



(1,162)



(30)



Restructuring and other related charges

21,724



12,130



47,096



20,711



Total operating expenses

220,471



239,844



673,646



567,643



Operating income

(76,625)



(24,707)



(111,083)



(90,034)



Operating income %

(19.9) %

(4.9) %

(8.6) %

(7.5) %





















Interest expense

(22,533)



(25,032)



(70,262)



(56,252)



Other non-operating income, net

967



125



675



3,731



Income before income taxes

(98,191)



(49,614)



(180,670)



(142,555)



Income tax expense (benefit)

(19,708)



(7,880)



(31,406)



(28,584)



Net income (loss)

$ (78,483)



$ (41,734)



$ (149,264)



$ (113,971)























% of net revenues

(20.4) %

(8.3) %

(11.5) %

(9.4) %





















Earnings per common share:

















Basic

$ (1.97)



$ (1.06)



$ (3.78)



$ (3.08)



Diluted

$ (1.97)



$ (1.06)



$ (3.78)



$ (3.08)























Shares used in computing earnings per common share:

















Basic

39,784



39,314



39,535



37,063



Diluted

39,784



39,314



39,535



37,063























Effective tax rate

(20.1) %

(15.9) %

(17.4) %

(20.1) %



PLANTRONICS, INC. SUMMARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ($ in thousands)

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



December 31,

March 31,





2019

2019

ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 156,821



$ 202,509



Short-term investments

15,317



13,332



Total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments

172,138



215,841



Accounts receivable, net

246,318



337,671



Inventory, net

215,038



177,146



Other current assets

54,533



50,488



Total current assets

688,027



781,146



Property, plant, and equipment, net

177,482



204,826



Purchased intangibles, net

688,258



825,675



Goodwill

1,279,897



1,278,380



Deferred tax and other assets

97,203



26,508



Total assets

$ 2,930,867



$ 3,116,535



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Accounts payable

$ 122,314



$ 129,514



Accrued liabilities

363,394



398,715



Total current liabilities

485,708



528,229



Long-term debt, net of issuance costs

1,620,354



1,640,801



Long-term income taxes payable

98,386



83,121



Other long-term liabilities

138,342



142,697



Total liabilities

2,342,790



2,394,848



Stockholders' equity

588,077



721,687



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,930,867



$ 3,116,535

















PLANTRONICS, INC. SUMMARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ($ in thousands, except per share data)

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





December 31,

December 31,





2019

2018

2019

2018

Cash flows from operating activities

















Net Income

$ (78,483)



$ (41,734)



$ (149,264)



$ (113,971)



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization

57,556



55,117



172,630



142,763



Amortization of debt issuance cost

1,340



1,419



4,062



3,188



Stock-based compensation

13,902



11,719



41,499



30,709



Deferred income taxes

(17,369)



(21,931)



(66,171)



(39,987)



Provision for excess and obsolete inventories

13,394



2,073



19,076



4,881



Restructuring charges

21,724



12,130



47,096



20,711



Cash payments for restructuring charges

(6,936)



(3,827)



(29,885)



(11,222)



Other operating activities

(5,693)



60



3,201



9,070



Changes in assets and liabilities:

















Accounts receivable, net

30,856



(12,075)



34,634



(35,938)



Inventory, net

6,264



(5,362)



(49,320)



11,018



Current and other assets

14,790



33,149



24,142



30,456



Accounts payable

(45,600)



(4,108)



(10,690)



16,519



Accrued liabilities

(15,212)



33,172



(46,906)



72,677



Income taxes

(7,744)



(13,110)



22,251



(21,631)



Cash provided by operating activities

$ (17,211)



$ 46,693



$ 16,355



$ 119,243























Cash flows from investing activities

















Proceeds from sale of investments

7



1,159



177



125,799



Proceeds from maturities of investments

—



—



—



131,017



Purchase of investments

(166)



(162)



(972)



(698)



Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

—



8,001



—



(1,642,241)



Capital expenditures

(7,724)



(8,613)



(16,984)



(16,148)



Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

—



—



2,142



—



Cash provided by (used for) investing activities

$ (7,883)



$ 385



$ (15,637)



$ (1,402,271)























Cash flows from financing activities

















Repurchase of common stock

—



(4,780)



—



(4,780)



Employees' tax withheld and paid for restricted stock and restricted stock units

(388)



(521)



(9,669)



(13,863)



Proceeds from issuances under stock-based compensation plans

1



53



6,617



14,925



Repayments of long-term debt

—



—



(25,000)



—



Proceeds from debt issuance, net

—



—



—



1,244,713



Payment of cash dividends

(5,988)



(5,971)



(17,910)



(16,953)



Cash used for financing activities

$ (6,375)



$ (11,219)



$ (45,962)



$ 1,224,042



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

1,848



1,211



(444)



(3,519)



Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(29,621)



37,070



(45,688)



(62,505)



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

186,442



291,086



202,509



390,661



Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 156,821



$ 328,156



$ 156,821



$ 328,156

























PLANTRONICS, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES ($ in thousands, except per share data)

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DATA



















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018



















GAAP Net revenues $ 384,471



$ 501,669



$ 1,293,947



$ 1,206,047



Deferred revenue purchase accounting 7,131



28,923



27,815



65,508



Non-GAAP Net revenues $ 391,602



$ 530,592



$ 1,321,762



$ 1,271,555





















GAAP Gross profit $ 143,846



$ 215,137



$ 562,563



$ 477,609



Purchase accounting amortization 30,819



27,575



91,535



83,243



Inventory valuation adjustment —



—



—



30,395



Deferred revenue purchase accounting 7,131



28,923



27,815



65,508



Consumer optimization 10,415



—



10,415



—



Acquisition and integration fees 46



404



1,056



621



Stock-based compensation 1,019



1,067



2,994



3,103



Rebranding costs 54



—



113



—



Non-GAAP Gross profit $ 193,330



$ 273,106



$ 696,491



$ 660,479



Non-GAAP Gross profit % 49.4 %

51.5 %

52.7 %

51.9 %



















GAAP Research, development, and engineering $ 53,769



$ 59,661



$ 170,708



$ 140,409



Stock-based compensation (4,584)



(2,887)



(12,516)



(7,877)



Acquisition and integration fees (538)



(95)



(2,439)



(151)



Other adjustments —



—



(542)



—



Non-GAAP Research, development, and engineering $ 48,647



$ 56,679



$ 155,211



$ 132,381





















GAAP Selling, general, and administrative $ 144,978



$ 168,053



$ 457,004



$ 406,553



Acquisition and integration fees (7,715)



(21,775)



(35,896)



(53,558)



Purchase accounting amortization (15,278)



(15,278)



(45,834)



(30,557)



Stock-based compensation (8,299)



(7,765)



(25,989)



(19,729)



Rebranding costs (324)



—



(6,392)



—



Non-GAAP Selling, general, and administrative $ 113,362



$ 123,235



$ 342,893



$ 302,709





















GAAP Operating expenses $ 220,471



$ 239,844



$ 673,646



$ 567,643



Acquisition and integration fees (8,253)



(21,870)



(38,335)



(53,709)



Purchase accounting amortization (15,278)



(15,278)



(45,834)



(30,557)



Stock-based compensation (12,883)



(10,652)



(38,505)



(27,606)



Restructuring and other related charges (21,724)



(12,130)



(47,096)



(20,711)



Rebranding costs (324)



—



(6,392)



—



Other adjustments —



—



620



—



Non-GAAP Operating expenses $ 162,009



$ 179,914



$ 498,104



$ 435,060























PLANTRONICS, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES ($ in thousands, except per share data)

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DATA (CONTINUED)



















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018

GAAP Operating income $ (76,625)



$ (24,707)



$ (111,083)



$ (90,034)



Purchase accounting amortization 46,097



42,853



137,369



113,800



Inventory valuation adjustment —



—



—



30,395



Deferred revenue purchase accounting 7,131



28,923



27,815



65,508



Consumer optimization 10,415



—



10,415



—



Acquisition and integration fees 8,299



22,274



39,391



54,330



Stock-based compensation 13,902



11,719



41,499



30,709



Restructuring and other related charges 21,724



12,130



47,096



20,711



Rebranding costs 378



—



6,505



—



Other adjustments —



—



(620)



—



Non-GAAP Operating income $ 31,321



$ 93,192



$ 198,387



$ 225,419





















GAAP Net income $ (78,483)



$ (41,734)



$ (149,264)



$ (113,971)



Purchase accounting amortization 46,097



42,853



137,369



113,800



Inventory valuation adjustment —



—



—



30,395



Deferred revenue purchase accounting 7,131



28,923



27,815



65,508



Consumer optimization 10,415

5 —



10,415

5 —



Acquisition and integration fees 8,299



22,274



39,391



54,330



Stock-based compensation 13,902



11,719



41,499



30,709



Restructuring and other related charges 21,724



12,130



47,096



20,711



Rebranding costs 378



—



6,505



—



Other adjustments —



—

1

(620)

1, 2 —



Income tax effect of above items (17,021)



(18,036)



(45,015)



(56,934)



Income tax effect of unusual tax items (482)

3 (4,028)

4 (2,001)

3 (5,387)

4

Non-GAAP Net income $ 11,960



$ 54,101



$ 113,190



$ 139,160





















GAAP Diluted earnings per common share $ (1.97)



$ (1.06)



$ (3.78)



$ (3.08)



Purchase accounting amortization 1.16



1.08



3.46



3.01



Inventory valuation adjustment —



—



—



0.80



Deferred revenue purchase accounting 0.18



0.73



0.70



1.73



Consumer optimization 0.26



—



0.26



—



Stock-based compensation 0.35



0.30



1.04



0.81



Acquisition and integration fees 0.21



0.56



0.99



1.44



Restructuring and other related charges 0.54



0.31



1.19



0.55



Rebranding costs 0.01



—



0.16



—



Other adjustments —



—



(0.01)



—



Income tax effect (0.44)



(0.57)



(1.19)



(1.65)



Effect of anti-dilutive securities —



0.01



0.03



0.07



Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.30



$ 1.36



$ 2.85



$ 3.68





















Shares used in diluted earnings per common share calculation: GAAP 39,784



39,314



39,535



37,063



non-GAAP 39,870



39,712



39,731



37,819











































1 Includes Executive transition costs and losses due to litigation settlements. 2 Excluded amounts represent immaterial gains from litigation. 3 Excluded amounts represent changes in tax law and the release of tax reserves. 4 Excluded amounts represent tax benefits resulting from the release of tax reserves and tax return true-ups. 5 Excluded amounts represent inventory related reserves associated with optimizing the consumer product portfolio.

PLANTRONICS, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES ($ in thousands)

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DATA

























Three Months Ended

Twelve Months

Ended





December 31,

March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,





2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

GAAP operating income

$ (24,707)



$ (19,259)



$ (28,849)



$ (5,610)



$ (76,625)



$ (130,343)



Deferred revenue purchase accounting

28,923



19,316



12,159



8,524



7,131



47,130



Consumer optimization

—



—



—



—



10,415



10,415



Acquisition and integration fees

22,274



14,323



20,435



10,657



8,299



53,714



Stock-based compensation

11,719



11,225



12,904



14,693



13,902



52,724



Restructuring and other related charges

12,130



11,983



19,525



5,847



21,724



59,079



Rebranding costs

—



5,192



5,455



672



378



11,697



Other adjustments

—



1,005



(1,162)



542



—



385



Depreciation and amortization

55,117



58,606



57,698



57,376



57,556



231,236



Adjusted EBITDA

$ 105,456



$ 102,391



$ 98,165



$ 92,701



$ 42,780



$ 336,037

































