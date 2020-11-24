Poly Announces Upcoming Events with Financial Community

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Poly (NYSE: PLT) today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming financial conferences.

Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference

November 30, 2020

2:00pm PT / 5:00pm ET

Chuck Boynton, Executive Vice President & CFO

Wells Fargo Technology, Media, and Telecommunications Summit

December 1, 2020

Virtual 1x1 / Group meetings

Dave Shull, President & CEO, Chuck Boynton, Executive Vice President & CFO

Barclays Global Technology, Media, and Telecommunications Conference

December 10, 2020

Virtual 1x1 / Group meetings

Dave Shull, President & CEO, Chuck Boynton, Executive Vice President & CFO

Cowen 7th Annual Networking Summit

December 14, 2020

Virtual 1x1 / Group meetings

Chuck Boynton, Executive Vice President & CFO

A live audio webcast of the Credit Suisse fireside chat will be available on the Poly Investor Relations website at investor.poly.com and a replay will be available shortly thereafter.

About Poly

Poly (Plantronics, Inc. – formerly Plantronics and Polycom) is a global communications company that powers meaningful human connection and collaboration. Poly combines legendary audio expertise and powerful video and conferencing capabilities to overcome the distractions, complexity and distance that make communication challenging. Poly believes in solutions that make life easier when they work together and with our partners' services. Poly is one of the global industry leaders offering headsets, video and audio conferencing, desk phones, analytics software and services. For more information visit www.Poly.com .

Poly, the propeller design, and the Poly logo are trademarks of Plantronics, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Contact:

Mike Iburg

Vice President, Investor Relations

(831) 458-7533

Media Contact:

Edie Kissko

Vice President, Communications

(213) 369-3719

