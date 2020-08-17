Poly Appoints Dave Shull President and Chief Executive Officer

"Dave is a technology veteran whose global operations and telecommunications expertise, together with his extensive leadership experience and fresh insights, make him an outstanding leader for Poly," said Mr. Hagerty. "Poly's rich technology history, diverse end markets ranging from offices and call centers to consumers, and proven focus on excellence in innovation mean that we have a tremendous opportunity ahead of us. The addition of an enthusiastic, creative thinker like Dave is, in the Board's view, a recipe for long-term success and growth. On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to welcome Dave to the Poly family."

"The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world for all of us – especially how we interact and connect with others, both professionally and personally," said Mr. Shull. "Poly has been leading the world for decades in connecting teams wherever and however they want. Its world-class audio, video, and software engineers are focused on creating the best communication endpoints that sound great and deliver amazing video, and are also consistently reliable and manageable for the most demanding users. We expect the fundamental shift to remote work and to the cloud will endure well beyond the pandemic, and the market opportunities created by the work-from-anywhere revolution are significant and exciting. This is a pivotal time in Poly's history, and I am excited to lead this talented team during this transformational period."

About Dave Shull

Mr. Shull most recently served as President and CEO of TiVo Corporation, where he gained significant consumer hardware experience and reinvigorated the image of the TiVo brand through a new corporate narrative and a cutting-edge streaming product. Under Mr. Shull's leadership, TiVo's adjusted EBITDA grew 55% from Q1 2019 to Q2 2020. Prior to leading TiVo, he served as CEO of The Weather Channel. Mr. Shull brings over 15 years of senior leadership experience in digital media, commercial marketing, operations, and telecommunications. He also brings extensive global experience in operational transformation, complex business partnerships, corporate development and capital markets. Prior to serving as CEO of The Weather Channel, he held various executive roles at DISH Network/EchoStar for 10 years, including Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Senior Vice President, Programming, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Asia Pacific, and Vice President, Operations. Mr. Shull holds an A.B. from Harvard University and an M.B.A. from Oxford University.

About Poly

Plantronics, Inc. ("Poly" – formerly Plantronics and Polycom) (NYSE: PLT) is a global communications company that powers meaningful human connection and collaboration. Poly combines legendary audio expertise and powerful video and conferencing capabilities to overcome the distractions, complexity and distance that make communication in and out of the workplace challenging. Poly believes in solutions that make life easier when they work together and with our partners' services. Our headsets, software, desk phones, audio and video conferencing, analytics and services are used worldwide and are a leading choice for every kind of workspace. For more information visit www.Poly.com.

