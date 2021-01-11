Poly Appoints Grant Hoffman as Chief Supply Chain Officer

"Grant brings critical expertise at a time when we're seeing record demand for professional grade video devices and headsets. His demonstrated success in supply chain and life cycle management for global consumer electronics companies will be instrumental as we prepare for strategic product expansion in the coming year," said Dave Shull.

Prior to joining Poly, Hoffman was the vice president and head of supply chain at Lenovo Mobile, a Gartner-recognized top 15 global supply chain, which Lenovo acquired from Google. Hoffman is a recognized COVID-19 response leader. Prior to his work at Lenovo, he was vice president of operations at Motorola, and opened the first smartphone manufacturing facility in the United States. Hoffman serves on the Board of Advisors at the Institute of Business Forecasting (IBF), and as an advisor to both the University of Wisconsin Erdman Center for Operations Management and Northern Illinois University's Operations Management department.

"Poly is at a pivotal moment in its growth trajectory and its product innovation, given the increased investments companies are making in technology due to work from anywhere trends," said Grant Hoffman. "I look forward to working with the executive team to support Poly's global expansion."

Hoffman holds a bachelor's degree in Business Management and an MBA from Northern Illinois University.

