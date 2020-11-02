Poly Appoints New Chief Legal and Compliance Officer and Senior Vice President of Public Affairs

"Lisa is a seasoned executive, having served in multiple leadership roles at global, fast-growth and innovative companies in renewable energy, technology and manufacturing, during a transformational period for the energy sector," said Dave Shull, chief executive officer, Poly. "John provides a wealth of public affairs, communications and marketing expertise ranging from branding to policy. Both bring fresh perspective that will benefit Poly."

Bodensteiner was most recently principal of MDAC LLC., a family-owned real estate company. Prior to that, she was executive vice president, general counsel and secretary and chief compliance officer of SunPower Corporation, leading the global, vertically integrated solar business after key executive roles at First Solar, Inc. and OptiSolar Inc. Before her decade in solar energy, Bodensteiner was executive vice president, general counsel, secretary and compliance officer for 10 years with Calpine Corporation, America's largest generator of natural gas and geothermal resources.

Goodwin brings more than two decades of media relations, crisis communications, social media, marketing, branding, grassroots, policy and political experience to Poly. He most recently served as vice president of corporate communications at TiVo, overseeing all internal and external communications across the company. Prior to that, he was head of marketing and vice president of communications for the Weather Channel television network. Goodwin also served as vice president at The Herald Group, and has held various positions at the U.S. House of Representatives.

