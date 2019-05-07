Poly Appoints New Executive Vice President Of Strategy

"Darrius joins us at the right time as we build the future of the unified communications technology industry by creating new ways to hear, see, work and work together," said Joe Burton, president and chief executive officer, Poly.

Jones will set the company's strategic direction, taking advantage of new and emerging technologies to deliver exceptional customer experiences. As a futurist and expert on the consumer journey, Jones will focus on four primary areas: 1) reimagining how workspaces can intuitively work for everyone, 2) helping people collaborate no matter what cloud collaboration tool they prefer, 3) designing mobile-first solutions for the modern office, and 4) advancing cloud services that help IT pros and users get more out of their devices.

Jones brings more than 20 years of digital, unified communications and customer care experience leading operations, research, and strategy organizations.

Prior to joining Poly, Jones has held roles at USAA, Cisco Systems, Merrill Lynch and Computershare. At USAA, he served as Vice President and Head of USAA Labs where he was responsible for the company's innovation portfolio, educational research partnerships as well as integration of the startup community to deliver industry leading solutions across banking insurance and investment companies within USAA, Inc.

Senior vice president of strategic alliances and partnerships, Cary Bran, who has more than 17 years of experience in developing advanced, concept communications technologies, will continue to spearhead key partner alliances for Poly within the Strategy Office.

About Poly

Poly is a global communications company that powers meaningful human connection and collaboration. Poly combines legendary audio expertise and powerful video and conferencing capabilities to overcome the distractions, complexity and distance that make communication in and out of the workplace challenging. Poly believes in solutions that make life easier when they work together and with our partners' services. Our headsets, software, desk phones, audio and video conferencing, analytics and services are used worldwide and are a leading choice for every kind of workspace. For more information, please visit: www.poly.com.

