Poly Bag Producer Moves to Larger Warehouse & Expands Product Lines

SPARTA, N.J., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Steelson LLC, dba Steelson Packaging and Steelson Supply (formerly Bags Plus), moved their operations from Rochelle Park, NJ, to Sparta, NJ, located in Sussex County, the most northwestern region of the state. The company, operating for 16 years, has seen substantial growth, requiring greater office and warehouse space for additional staff and requirements for its increased stocking program and product lines.

Manufacturer of poly bags, packaging and supplier of janitorial supplies.

Steelson, founded in 2004, began their business primarily focused on custom polyethylene film & bags. It now has developed affiliations with over 20 film and bag manufacturers across the USA, allowing them to offer a wide range of high-quality and competitively priced items throughout the lower 48 states. Over the years, they began stocking their own poly bags and liners to accommodate their customer's needs for stocked items.

Steelson Packaging services several different business industries across the country. They find the best solutions for stocked and custom protective polyethylene film products for industries such as; food, pharmaceutical, medical, chemical, construction, cement and fabrication to name a few.

The most recent addition, through acquisition, to their product offering is a full line of janitorial supplies, which includes PPE items that are in high demand this year during the COVID-19 crisis. All manner of washroom, breakroom and cleaning products are available. Steelson Supply supplies their clients directly with these items through their own local delivery trucks based in the new Sparta location.

"We are very happy with the move to Sparta," owner Marty Goz explains. "Our new warehouse is much larger than our Rochelle Park location allowing us to stock a large variety of products that our customers depend on. We make daily deliveries to northern and central New Jersey. We have also launched an e-commerce site that lists many of our popular stocked items. It is a convenient way for our customers to stay up to date, shop everything we have to offer, and place their orders."

Their new e-commerce site, www.SteelsonPackaging.com, has hundreds of stock poly items that typically ship within 24 hours of ordering. Some of the main categories on the website are: Poly Bags, Reclosable Bags, Mailing and Shipping supplies, Poly Tubing, Stretch and Protective Sheeting, Can Liners, and Food Service Bags. The janitorial supply portion of the website will come online in the first few weeks of 2021 and will have the ability to ship these products nationally.

Steelson's warehouse is part of a new industrial park located off Route 15 and 12 miles from route 80. White Lake Commerce Park has become home to many businesses moving further west to take advantage of more space at reduced prices.

Contact: Martin E: [email protected]

Related Images

steelson-packaging.jpg

Steelson Packaging

Manufacturer of poly bags, packaging and supplier of janitorial supplies.

Related Links

Steelson Packaging

SOURCE Steelson Packaging