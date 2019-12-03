Poly Builds on its 50-year Heritage of Contact Center Solutions Designed to Enhance Customer Satisfaction

According to a recent Nemertes study 1 , 55 percent of self-service instances eventually escalate to voice interactions with contact center agents, proving that reliable headsets and cloud communication tools still outweigh the chatbot trend. This means that call center agents and their supervisors are more dependent than ever on reliable, durable technology and audio to hear clearly as they troubleshoot customer problems.

"Growing consumer expectations, ever-present social media touch-points, and brand transparency continue to increase the demand for reliable communication tools within the contact center," said Richard Kenny, Senior Product Marketing Manager for the Contact Center, at Poly. "The addition of EncorePro 300 and MDA 500QD to our portfolio delivers the flexibility and freedom that contact centers need to solve issues clearly and effectively, to drive maximum efficiency and customer satisfaction."

Poly's long-standing EncorePro family of headsets brings the crystal-clear audio, comfort, and long-wear durability which the EncorePro family is well known for. The EncorePro 300 is the entry-level headset in the EncorePro family which also includes the EncorePro 500 Series and the EncorePro 700. The EncorePro line provides scalable options for fully integrated audio and asset management for today's knowledgeable contact center workforce.



The MDA 500QD Series is designed for organizations moving their contact center to the cloud. Audio processors allow contact center users to connect from either a desktop phone or PC/Mac to offer a level of flexibility for hybrid scenarios that may require multiple use cases of bringing PC audio and desk phone audio together. The MDA 500QD Series also provides insight through analytics to ensure optimization for each call and supports call centers on any stage of their journey to the cloud.

"Today's customer-care representatives are much more skilled and educated. They have to be in order to solve complex, sensitive, and personalized issues that chatbots and self-service knowledge bases cannot address," says Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, who adds that 70 percent of successful companies are hiring more skilled agents and increasing compensation by 28 percent, according to a recent study of more than 500 companies. "As CX becomes more vital to business success, demand will continue to increase for a diverse set of tools that help agents communicate clearly and efficiently."

Pricing and Availability

The EncorePro 500 and Encore Pro 700 Series are currently available worldwide. Both the EncorePro 300 and MDA 500QD will be available in December in North America and available in March 2020 for EMEA and APAC regions.

For more information on styles, pricing and availability, please visit:

About Poly

Plantronics, Inc. ("Poly" – formerly Plantronics and Polycom) (NYSE: PLT) is a global communications company that powers meaningful human connection and collaboration. Poly combines legendary audio expertise and powerful video and conferencing capabilities to overcome the distractions, complexity and distance that make communication in and out of the workplace challenging. Poly believes in solutions that make life easier when they work together and with our partners' services. Our headsets, software, desk phones, audio and video conferencing, analytics and services are used worldwide and are a leading choice for every kind of workspace. For more information, please visit: www.poly.com.

Poly, the propeller design, and the Poly logo are trademarks of Plantronics, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Poly Media Contact:

Shannon Shamoon

PR Manager

+1 (831) 201-9142

Shannon.Shamoon@poly.com

1 Nemertes Intelligent Customer Engagement 2019-20 Research Study.

SOURCE Plantronics, Inc. (“Poly” - formerly Plantronics and Polycom)

Related Links

https://www.poly.com

