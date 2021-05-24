Poly Changes NYSE Ticker Symbol from "PLT" to "POLY"

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poly (NYSE: POLY) has changed its ticker symbol on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) from "PLT" to "POLY" effective at the open of market trading today. Poly, formerly Plantronics and Polycom, has traded under the ticker "PLT" since Plantronics' initial public offering in 1994.

"Today, we celebrate the bold new direction of our company, and P-O-L-Y as our updated stock ticker with the New York Stock Exchange," said Dave Shull, President and CEO of Poly. "At Poly, our mission is to offer a comprehensive set of solutions that combine our gear, software, and services to unify the communications ecosystem."

Poly recently celebrated its 60th anniversary (Plantronics was founded on May 18, 1961).

Poly will commemorate the ticker symbol change from "PLT" to "POLY" with President and CEO Dave Shull ringing the NYSE closing bell on May 24, 2021.

No action is required from Poly shareholders relative to the ticker symbol change. Poly's common stock will continue to be listed on the NYSE and the CUSIP will remain unchanged.

