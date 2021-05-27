Poly Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Its Blackwire 8225 Corded UC Headsets Series

"After the initial wave of panic buying early in the pandemic, more businesses and users now understand the importance of using an enterprise-grade audio product for business communications," said Mohamed Alaa Saayed, ICT Industry Director. "Poly Blackwire 8225 headsets are the first professional corded UC devices with hybrid ANC in the market. The stereo headsets are equipped with four digital microphones that reduce unwanted background noises and enhance music and sound quality."

The ability to focus is a challenge for today's professionals due to background noise. The Blackwire 8225 models allow the user to choose among 'ANC off' for passive noise canceling through the on-ear large ear cushions, 'ANC mid' for medium noisy environments, and 'ANC high' for loud environments. SoundGuard DIGITAL protects against sounds above 118 dBA, while the G616 anti-startle protection additionally limits the noise level to 102 dB SPL and the time-weighted average prevents average daily noise exposure from exceeding 80 or 85 dBA. In addition to audio reception and ear cup performance, Poly's proprietary Acoustic Fence uses a noise-canceling microphone and an additional omnidirectional microphone for crisp voice transmission that automatically reduces distracting background noises, making the experience significantly better for the person on the other end of the call.

Poly Blackwire 8225 has a sleek look and weighs only 186 grams, making it light enough to be worn for a full workday. In terms of connectivity, the Blackwire 8225 line offers plug-and-play convenience via either a USB-A or USB-C variant. It also comes with an online indicator through integrated LEDs to alert others that the user is on a call or in 'do-not-disturb' mode.

"Fostering innovation that promptly addresses customer needs is a top priority in Poly's product and services roadmap," noted Saayed. "With its consistent, innovative, responsive products that offer next-level productivity-enhancing features, Poly's Blackwire 8225 line is unmatched today in the industry for individuals that need an always-on connected device with the highest levels of audio quality and performance."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

