Poly Delivers Extensive Portfolio of Devices Certified for Microsoft Teams to Achieve Greater Meeting Collaboration

Poly's Breadth of Pro-Grade Audio and Video Solutions Take Hybrid Work to the Next Level

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Poly, a global provider of pro-grade audio and video solutions, today announced its expanded portfolio of Microsoft Teams certified solutions designed to deliver greater meeting equity and collaboration worldwide. Poly's diverse product portfolio of Microsoft Teams certified devices are designed for every type of meeting space and workstyle.

The latest Poly Microsoft Teams certified devices and solution updates include:

Poly strengthens its suite of solutions certified for Microsoft Teams to take hybrid work to the next level.

Poly Strengthens its Suite of Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android :

: The Poly G7500 video conferencing system is now certified for Microsoft Teams, and the Poly Studio X70 video bar is expected to be certified in November. These video solutions bring game-changing flexibility to enable Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android in large or customized spaces. Microsoft Teams will be available on Poly Studio X70 and G7500 in the Poly Video OS 4.0 software update, which is expected to be released in November 2022 .

The Poly Studio X30 & X50 video bars are now re-certified for Microsoft Teams on Android 10, available to customers in the Poly Video OS 4.0 software update expected to be released in November 2022 .

. Poly enhances the Microsoft Teams Rooms on Windows experience :

: Poly Studio Kits for Microsoft Teams Rooms on Windows are available for small, medium and large rooms and feature Poly DirectorAI technology. They are easy to procure and deploy right out-of-the-box. Poly Lens remote management and insights will enable customers to manage, monitor, and maintain Microsoft Teams Rooms on Windows in CYQ1 2023.



Poly is the only partner that offers people framing with advanced AI capabilities, which improves the remote user experience for every size of Microsoft Teams Rooms on Windows (people framing is also available with Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android for large rooms featuring G7500, and Studio E70 camera).



Poly introduces the "My First Room" promotional program which allows new Microsoft Teams Rooms on Windows prospects and customers to experience Poly's promise to deliver more equitable meetings.

" promotional program which allows new Microsoft Teams Rooms on Windows prospects and customers to experience Poly's promise to deliver more equitable meetings. Poly expands its portfolio of phones integrated with Microsoft Teams:

The new Poly CCX 350 phone, available later this fall, will offer users a durable dial pad with Microban antimicrobial protection – an ideal solution for common areas and high-touch locations. The wired or wireless solution is highly scalable and customizable to meet the needs of any organization's physical footprint across industries, such as healthcare, retail, manufacturing, warehousing, hospitality, and more.



Poly Rove family of wireless DECT™ IP phones is now available for deployment on Microsoft Teams SIP Gateway. This collaboration extends the Poly Rove offering out to front-line workers and shift-based workspaces, where secure, wireless voice communications are needed.

"Because meetings happen anywhere and everywhere, Poly offers a wide variety and style of solutions for Microsoft Teams, so users can look and sound their best in every meeting," said Natalia Herrera, Senior Director of Alliances, Poly. "Our solutions enable Microsoft Teams customers to easily manage, monitor, and maintain every Poly device across their business, to include remote, hybrid, and on-site workers through a beautifully designed, equitable experience."

"We're excited to expand our long-time partnership with Poly and continue to deliver solutions that provide flexibility and choice to our joint customers," said Albert Kooiman, Senior Director of Microsoft Teams Devices Partner Engineering and Certification. "Users can sign-in to Teams and confidently take their calls with a consistent, reliable experience, with support worldwide."

Poly delivers broadcast quality video conferencing experience with Poly DirectorAI technology, which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver real-time automatic transitions, speaker framing and tracking. Poly solutions for Microsoft Teams also feature NoiseBlockAI technology, which blocks out distracting background noise (e.g., keyboard typing, paper shuffling, plastic bag rustling sounds), and Acoustic Fence technology which creates a sound barrier to focus on the speaker, and not the noise. Poly's DirectorAI capabilities can be found across small, medium, and large rooms solutions to provide meeting equity for everyone across the entire Microsoft Teams Rooms on Windows, and Android offerings.

Poly has been working alongside Microsoft for more than 15 years and has a broad portfolio of devices certified for Microsoft Teams available worldwide – from headsets and speakerphone devices to video conferencing gear.

For more information, please visit: Poly solutions for Microsoft Teams .

About Poly

Part of HP's portfolio of hybrid work solutions, Poly creates premium audio and video products so you can have your best meeting -- anywhere, anytime, every time. With Poly, you'll do more than just show up, you'll stand out. For more information visit www.Poly.com .

Poly Media Contact:

Shannon Shamoon

+1 (831) 201-9142

[email protected]

Poly Investor Relations:

Mike Iburg

Vice President, IR

+1 (831) 458-7533

[email protected]

