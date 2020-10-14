Poly Introduces Speakerphones That Bring Professional-Quality Audio to Your Home (and Your Office)

The Poly Sync 20, Poly Sync 40 and Poly Sync 60 speakerphones are designed to enable today's need to work from anywhere – whether that's a remote work location at home or a conference room in the office. Poly Sync speakerphone's USB and Bluetooth ® connectivity options offer flexibility, while its intelligent microphones can easily detect voices throughout the room to enable crisp audio quality for both work and entertainment. For seamless voice integration, connect Poly Sync speakerphones to your Siri or Google voice assistant and check even more off your to-do list without lifting a finger.

"The Poly Sync Family is a new generation of smart speakerphones that are perfect for working or listening to music from anywhere," said Christine Roberts, senior vice president and general manager of professional headsets and speakerphones for Poly. "The Poly Sync Family redefines speakerphones going forward. This isn't just another speaker puck – this speakerphone line is sleek, sophisticated and smart."

Poly has one of the largest product portfolios for the Zoom platform, and Poly Sync 20 is among the first to receive Zoom's Personal USB Speakerphone certification.

"We are pleased to recognize Poly Sync 20 as one of the first speakerphone devices to receive Zoom's Personal USB Speakerphone certification," said Oded Gal, Chief Product Officer. "Poly continues to trailblaze with its portfolio of Zoom certified devices and we know that the addition of Poly Sync 20 will provide outstanding value for today's evolving workforce."

Poly Sync 20 & Poly Sync 20+

With best-in-class audio and a three-microphone array, Poly Sync 20 and Poly Sync 20+ speakerphones are ideal portable solutions for today's hybrid work environments. A remarkable sounding three-in-one device, it's a personal speakerphone, a portable music speaker and a smartphone charger all in one. Its compact, sleek design and carrying case make it perfect for users on the go. Advanced digital signal processing algorithms ensure both sides of the call can be heard clearly, simultaneously, and a programmable button allows users to personalize their Poly Sync 20 with their favorite functions like music pause/play or voice assistant – all with a single touch. The Poly Sync 20+ includes a BT600 USB adapter for seamless Bluetooth connectivity options.

Poly Sync 40

The Poly Sync 40 speakerphone features even bigger sound than the Poly Sync 20, with microphones that allow for greater pickup range as well as the convenient smartphone charging capabilities to support today's hybrid work environments. IT or the user can choose to wirelessly daisy chain two units to adapt and expand the reach within varied conference room sizes. Poly Sync 40 features a long-lasting battery with up to 20 hours of talk time and the automatic Bluetooth unpairing option allows users to quickly disconnect Bluetooth devices after a meeting.

Poly Sync 60

The Poly Sync 60, the largest speakerphone in the Poly Sync Family, incorporates all of the spectacular features in the Poly Sync 20 and Poly Sync 40, but is designed for larger meeting spaces and conference rooms. With a six-microphone array and intelligent LED features, the device can automatically track voices within the meeting room and adapt to make sure the other end of the call has a great audio experience. With its two large built-in speakers, the Poly Sync 60 easily fills the room with rich, crystal clear audio. Connect a USB video camera to the device for complete AV connectivity.

While the Poly Sync Family offers solutions for workers in any location, they also help IT managers who can oversee and improve workforce fleet deployment and allow remote management of Poly Sync devices. This service is sold separately.

Availability

Poly Sync 20 will be available worldwide starting in November 2020

Poly Sync 40 will be available worldwide starting in January 2021

Poly Sync 60 will be available worldwide in early 2021

For more information on pricing and availability of the new Sync series, please visit: www.poly.com/sync

