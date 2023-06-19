Poly (Lactic-Co-Glycolic Acid) (PLGA) Market size to grow by USD 106.84 million from 2022 to 2027; the growing demand for drug delivery applications to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Poly (Lactic-Co-Glycolic Acid) (PLGA) Market size is forecast to increase by USD 106.84 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 8.12%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing demand for drug delivery applications, the increasing number of surgical inventions, and the growing number of traumatic injuries due to the rise in road accidents. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Poly(Lactic-Co-Glycolic Acid) (PLGA) Market 2023-2027

Poly (lactic-co-glycolic acid) (PLGA) market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The poly (lactic-co-glycolic acid) (PLGA) market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer poly(lactic-co-glycolic acid) (PLGA) in the market are Akina Inc., Alfa Chemistry, Ashland Inc., Bezwada Biomedical LLC, CD Bioparticles, Corbion NV, Creative PEGWorks, Evonik Industries AG, Foster Corp., Huizhou Foryou Medical Devices Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Merck KGaA, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Nanosoft Polymers, Nomisma Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Poly Med Inc., Polysciences Inc., SEQENS GROUP, SPECIFIC POLYMERS, and Zeus Co. Inc. and others.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Vendor Offerings -

Ashland Inc. - The company offers polylactic-co-glycolic acid such as Viatel bioresorbable polymers.

The company offers polylactic-co-glycolic acid such as Viatel bioresorbable polymers. Bezwada Biomedical LLC - The company offers polylactic-co-glycolic acid such as Lactomaxx DL 100.

The company offers polylactic-co-glycolic acid such as Lactomaxx DL 100. CD Bioparticles - The company offers polylactic-co-glycolic acid such as CDPLN-01, CDPLN-08, and CDPLN-17.

The company offers polylactic-co-glycolic acid such as CDPLN-01, CDPLN-08, and CDPLN-17.

Poly (Lactic-Co-Glycolic Acid) (PLGA) Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type, Application (Personal care and dermatology, Suture, Fracture fixation, and Others), and Type (PLGA 50:50, PLGA 75:25, PLGA 85:15, and PLGA 65:35)

The market share growth in the personal care and dermatology segment will be significant during the forecast period. The unique properties of PLGA make it an appropriate component for a range of personal care and dermatological products, such as facial fillers, body contouring devices, and skin substitutes. Moreover, its biodegradability allows PLGA to gradually degrade into lactic acid and glycolic acid within the body, making it an attractive option for facial fillers and other injectable products. Hence, the abovementioned factors are expected to drive the growth of the personal care and dermatology segment in the poly lactic-co-glycolic acid market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the market is segmented into (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global poly (lactic-co-glycolic acid) (PLGA) market.

North America is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth of the market during the forecast period. The North America market is expected to experience significant growth, primarily driven by the increasing demand from the pharmaceutical sector. The US is a major consumer of PLGA within the region, with wide-ranging applications in the personal care and cosmetics industry.

Furthermore, the growth of the poly lactic-co-glycolic acid (PLGA) market in North America is also driven by the favorable research and development (R&D) landscape. The region has witnessed an increase in medical R&D. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Poly (Lactic-Co-Glycolic Acid) (PLGA) Market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers

The growing demand for drug delivery applications is notably driving market growth. The increasing demand for drug delivery applications has created a need for improved and efficient delivery methods. Among these methods, the use of PLGA nanoparticles has gained popularity. These nanoparticles are made from a biodegradable material called PLGA, which means they can be naturally broken down and eliminated by the body. As a result, they are considered safe for use in human applications.

Furthermore, PLGA nanoparticles are a good choice for drug delivery because of their ability to be customized to meet individual requirements. Hence, the abovementioned factors are expected to drive the growth of the PLGA market during the forecast period.

Key Trends

Rising demand for electrospinning and 3D printing technologies is an emerging trend in the market growth. Electrospinning is a technique that involves the use of an electric field to draw electrically charged polymer solutions into thin fibers. This process enables the creation of scaffolds with highly fine and delicate fibers, resulting in structures with small pores which are ideal for tissue regeneration.

These properties make PLGA a suitable option for fabricating biomedical devices that can be safely implanted in the body. Hence, the abovementioned factors are expected to drive the growth of the PLGA market during the forecast period.

Major challenges

The high cost of PLGA is a major challenge impeding market growth. However, the high cost associated with this material has restricted its widespread use.

Furthermore, the application of PLGA in various medical fields, including drug delivery, tissue engineering, and regenerative medicine has become popular. Hence, the widespread use of PLGA is restricted by its high cost, which continues to be a significant challenge in its adoption.

What are the key data covered in this Poly (Lactic-Co-Glycolic Acid) (PLGA) Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the poly (lactic-co-glycolic acid) (PLGA) market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the poly (lactic-co-glycolic acid) (PLGA) market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the poly (lactic-co-glycolic acid) (PLGA) market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of poly (lactic-co-glycolic acid) (PLGA) market vendors

Poly (Lactic-Co-Glycolic Acid) (PLGA) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 106.84 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.7 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and France, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Akina Inc., Alfa Chemistry, Ashland Inc., Bezwada Biomedical LLC, CD Bioparticles, Corbion NV, Creative PEGWorks, Evonik Industries AG, Foster Corp., Huizhou Foryou Medical Devices Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Merck KGaA, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Nanosoft Polymers, Nomisma Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Poly Med Inc., Polysciences Inc., SEQENS GROUP, SPECIFIC POLYMERS, and Zeus Co. Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

