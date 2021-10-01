Poly Releases Limited Edition Pink Poly Sync 20 in Support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Research shows about one in eight U.S. women will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of their lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society. In 2021, over 280,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women and about 2,650 in men. While we don't have a cure to end breast cancer, raising awareness surrounding breast cancer is crucial as early detection often means less invasive and debilitating treatments are required. 63 percent of breast cancer cases are diagnosed at a localized stage, for which the 5-year survival rate is 99 percent, according to Cancer.net.

"As a breast cancer survivor, I am proud to work for a company that supports this cause and aims to help raise awareness of breast cancer," said Tamara Lane, Director, Product Marketing, Personal Solutions, Poly. "I strongly believe that early detection is key to becoming a cancer survivor and Poly's initiative will raise funds that support services for those affected by the disease."

"The idea to create a pink Poly Sync speakerphone started with an employee suggestion and became Poly's first purpose-built, cause-related product," said Dave Shull, President and CEO, Poly. "I hope that our efforts bring attention and funding to the worthwhile cause of detecting, treating, and ultimately preventing breast cancer."

The pink Poly Sync 20 speakerphone is the same exact product as our Poly Sync 20 USB-A - a remarkable sounding three-in-one device: a personal speakerphone, a portable music speaker, and a smartphone charger. Its compact, sleek design and carrying case makes the speakerphone perfect for users on the go and is designed to keep you connected wherever you are.

The speakerphone's USB and Bluetooth® connectivity options offer flexibility, while its intelligent microphones can easily detect voices throughout the room to enable crisp audio quality for both work and entertainment. For seamless voice integration, users can also connect Poly Sync speakerphones to Siri or Google voice assistants, and personalize their Poly Sync 20 for easy listening.

Availability

The limited-edition pink Poly Sync 20 is available starting October 1, 2021 on Poly.com (in the US only) and Amazon.com (in North America) for $129.95 (while supplies last).

To learn more about how you can support the fight against breast cancer, please visit: https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/

About National Breast Cancer Foundation

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator's highest 4-star rating for 15 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, Patient Navigation, breast health education, and patient support programs. For more information, please visit https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/

About Poly

Poly (NYSE: POLY) creates premium audio and video products so you can have your best meeting -- anywhere, anytime, every time. Our headsets, video and audio-conferencing products, desk phones, analytics software and services are beautifully designed and engineered to connect people with incredible clarity. They're pro-grade, easy to use and work seamlessly with all the best video and audio conferencing services. With Poly (Plantronics, Inc. – formerly Plantronics and Polycom), you'll do more than just show up, you'll stand out. For more information visit www.Poly.com.

Poly, the propeller design, and the Poly logo are trademarks of Plantronics, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Poly Media Contact:

Shannon Shamoon

PR Manager

+1 (831) 201-9142

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Mike Iburg

Vice President, IR

+1 (831) 458-7533

[email protected]

SOURCE Poly

Related Links

http://www.poly.com

