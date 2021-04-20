Poly Studio P15 Continues Winning Streak with iF DESIGN AWARD

With Zoom and Microsoft Teams certifications and an intelligent video conferencing technology, the stylish new Poly Studio P15 video bar beats the barriers to all meetings and boosts personal performance and productivity. No noise is too much for the AI-powered Poly Studio P15 that excels through NoiseBlockAI technology combined with speaker-conscious automatic camera framing capability in 4K clarity, so you are never out of frame.

"Poly takes pride in delivering outstanding, cutting-edge technology for the modern worker, as we realize that work can be done from anywhere. Our Poly Studio P15 brings out the perfect combination of design and technical excellence which the iF DESIGN AWARD applauds Poly for. We are on a mission to raise the bar for the modern workers of today," said Tom Puorro, executive vice president and general manager of products for Poly.

Poly Studio P15 is part of the Poly Studio P Series, which is the industry's first pro-grade personal video conferencing equipment.

