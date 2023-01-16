Polyacrylamide Global Market Report 2023: Development across Textile Industry Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polyacrylamide Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Type (Anionic, Cationic, Others), By End Use (Water Treatment, Oil & Gas, Pulp & Paper Production, Others), By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

By 2028, the global market for Polyacrylamide is expected to grow impressively due to increasing demand from the water treatment sector. In 2021, Iceland had Europe's highest clean water index score, achieving 86 out of 100.



Over the projected period, demand from the oil and gas industry for enhancement of oil recovery is anticipated to soar due to the product's improved oil recovery efficiency. Additionally, it is a component of drilling muds and additives for hydraulic fracturing fluid. Polyacrylamide can lubricate the drill bit, convey shale particles, change the drilling fluidity, and manage the fluid loss. These factors are expected to drive the demand for polyacrylamide in oil and gas applications.



Additionally, the development of polyacrylamide polymers for producing polyacrylamide gel and powder is expected to create new avenues for the bioscience and pharmaceutical industry in North America, and the increasing coal-washing activities and rising demand for coal production in the U.K. are expected to increase the demand of polyacrylamide polymers, the global Polyacrylamide market is expected to rise in the forecast period.



Rising Demand for Water Treatment



When added to treated water, polyacrylamide causes suspended particles to aggregate and precipitate, making it one of the main flocculants or coagulants used to treat municipal and industrial wastewater.



Anionic polyacrylamide is widely utilized in the de-watering of sludge and the treatment of water. It is commonly used in iron and steel factories, wastewater plants, electroplating wastewater plants, metallurgical wastewater plants, and coal-washing wastewater plants to treat industrial sewage. Due to its high flocculation efficiency, anionic polyacrylamide is commonly employed in water treatment. Due to these factors, the market is growing in the upcoming years.



Another aspect that may significantly impact the market during the forecast years is the strict environmental rules enforced by regional regulatory bodies and the government to handle industrial wastewater. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) and Safe Drinking Water Act's (SDWA) rules and modifications on wastewater treatment are anticipated to drive up demand for water treatment chemicals and boost industry growth. Therefore, the water treatment segment will continue dominating the market in the upcoming years.



Increasing Product Adoption Standards for Sustainable Packaging in Papermaking Applications



Polyacrylamides are used extensively in papermaking to improve filler and fine article retention. The demand for packaging paper and paperboard may be significantly boosted by the growing emphasis on enhancing the quality of FMCG items' packaging. Additionally, the explosive growth of the global e-commerce market and the ensuing increase in demand for paper packaging supplies for logistical and shipping operations will lead to optimistic projections for the statistics of the polyacrylamide sector.



Development across Textile Industry



For the post-treatment of fibers, polyacrylamide is utilized as a finish in the textile industry. It generates a soft protective layer in the fibers. As the fibers' yarn breaks due to moisture absorption, the polyacrylamide-treated yarn reduces this breakage. In addition, polyacrylamide makes the material resistant to fire and static electricity and provides excellent adhesion and high elasticity. Furthermore, polyacrylamide act as a silicone-free polymer stabilizer. Thus, the demand for polycarbonate will likely grow globally during the forecast period.



Recent Developments

Kemira announced that it started the first worldwide full-scale production of bio-based polyacrylamide in February 2022 .

. In June 2021 , Kemira completed the installation of production units for emulsion polymers and bio acrylamide monomers at its manufacturing site in Mobile, Alabama .

, Kemira completed the installation of production units for emulsion polymers and bio acrylamide monomers at its manufacturing site in . Kemira started the dry polymer production plant, which produces dry polyacrylamide (DPAM) products in Ulsan, South Korea , in May 2021 .

Report Scope:



In this report, global Polyacrylamide market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:



Polyacrylamide Market, By Type:

Anionic

Cationic

Others

Polyacrylamide Market, By Application:

Water Treatment

Oil & Gas

Pulp & Paper Production

Others

Polyacrylamide Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Thailand

Vietnam

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Nigeria

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Polyacrylamide Market Outlook



6. North America Polyacrylamide Market Outlook



7. Europe Polyacrylamide Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Polyacrylamide Market Outlook



9. South America Polyacrylamide Market Outlook



10. Middle East and Africa Polyacrylamide Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Global Polyacrylamide Market: SWOT Analysis



14. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



15. Competitive Landscape



16. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned

BASF SE

SNF SAS

Henan Hangrui Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd

Kemira Oyj

Black Rose Industries Ltd.

Anhui Jucheng Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd

ZL Chemical Ltd.

Xitao Polymer Co. Ltd.

Envitech Chemical Specialties Pvt Ltd.

Solvay SA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9gft2k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets