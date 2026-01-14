PolyAI appoints Ryan Longfield as President to scale go-to-market as enterprises put agentic AI into production

Leadership hire marks next phase of growth for $200M+ funded AI scaleup

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PolyAI, the leader in enterprise-grade agentic AI for customer experience, today announced that Ryan Longfield has been appointed President of Go-to-Market, a new role reflecting the company's rapid growth and accelerating enterprise adoption.

Longfield joins following PolyAI's recent Series D, which brought total capital raised over $200 million and capped a year of exceptional momentum. Today, PolyAI's agentic AI systems power high-stakes customer interactions across industries, including use cases like medical transport, natural disaster response, and the handling of high-value orders on behalf of large retailers and hospitality groups. Many of the company's most scaled AI agent deployments already perform the equivalent work of 1,000+ full-time employees.

As President, Longfield will run end-to-end go-to-market, including sales, marketing, revenue operations, customer success, partnerships, and strategic alliances.

"PolyAI is one of the rare AI companies already delivering real, measurable outcomes at enterprise scale," said Longfield. "The technology is proven, customers are seeing material ROI, and the team has built something truly differentiated. I'm excited to help scale a business that enterprises already trust with their most critical conversations."

Longfield brings more than two decades of GTM and operational leadership experience scaling category-defining technology companies. Most recently, he served as Global Head of Commercial Operations at Shopify, where he helped drive sustained double-digit revenue growth and scale one of the world's most important commerce platforms. Prior to Shopify, Longfield was Chief Revenue Officer at Gong, where he helped grow the company from $5 million to hundreds of millions in recurring revenue and establish Revenue Intelligence as a core enterprise category. Earlier in his career, he held senior sales leadership roles at LinkedIn during its rapid growth to IPO and acquisition by Microsoft.

"Enterprises are no longer asking whether agentic AI is necessary; they're deciding who they trust to run it," said Nikola Mrkšić, CEO and co-founder of PolyAI. "Ryan has consistently built world-class go-to-market engines at companies with products that change the game for their customers, and we're thrilled to welcome him to the leadership team as we scale our impact globally."

Today, PolyAI works with more than 100 enterprise customers across 25+ countries and 50 languages, supporting mission-critical use cases ranging industries including healthcare, financial services, hospitality, retail and utilities. Visit poly.ai to learn more.

About PolyAI

PolyAI is transforming customer experience with AI agents that help enterprises show up as the best versions of themselves in every conversation. We are trusted by global leaders including Marriott, Caesars Entertainment, PG&E, and UniCredit to handle their most complex customer interactions. Our agents deliver human-level understanding with enterprise-grade reliability, and many of our largest deployments already do the work of 1,000+ full-time employees.

SOURCE PolyAI Limited