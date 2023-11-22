Polyamide Resins Market size to increase by USD 3.23 billion between 2023 to 2028| Arkema Group, Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC, BASF SE and more among key companies- Technavio

22 Nov, 2023, 21:35 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Polyamide Resins Market size is expected to grow by USD 3.23 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.93% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing application of polyamide resins in automotive industry is notably driving the polyamide resins market. However, factors such as shortage in supply of polyamide resins may impede market growth. We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the polyamide resins market including Arkema Group, Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC, BASF SE, Celanese Corp., Domo Chemicals GmbH, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ensinger GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, Honeywell International Inc., Koch Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lanxess AG, Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc., Nexis Fibers a.s., Solvay SA, Thomas Swan and Co. Ltd., Toyobo Co. Ltd., Unitika Ltd., and Toray Industries Inc. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Sample Report
Polyamide Resins Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis
Arkema Group: The company offers polyamide resins such as Rilsamid polyamide, Orgalloy polyolefin, Platamid copolyamide hot melt adhesives, and Orgasol.
Polyamide Resins Market 2024-2028: Segmentation
Type
- Reactive polyamide resins
- Non-reactive polyamide resinss
Product
- Pellets
- Liquids
Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
The reactive polyamide resins segment is projected to experience notable expansion during the forecast period. These resins are semi-solid or viscous synthetic liquids characterized by varying amine functionality. Derived from dimeric fatty acids, they primarily serve as curing agents for epoxy resins applied in surface coatings and adhesives. Reactive polyamide resins exhibit favorable flexural properties, excellent curing and adhesion capabilities, and high resistance to impact.
Polyamide Resins Market 2024-2028: Key Highlights
- Historic Market Size 2018-2022
- CAGR of the market during 2024-2028
- Detailed information on factors that will assist polyamide resins market growth during the next five years
- Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the polyamide resins market
- Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
- Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of polyamide resins market companies
