Polyamide Resins Market size to increase by USD 3.23 billion between 2023 to 2028| Arkema Group, Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC, BASF SE and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Polyamide Resins Market size is expected to grow by USD 3.23 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.93% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing application of polyamide resins in automotive industry is notably driving the polyamide resins market. However, factors such as shortage in supply of polyamide resins may impede market growth. We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the polyamide resins market including Arkema Group, Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC, BASF SE, Celanese Corp., Domo Chemicals GmbH, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ensinger GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, Honeywell International Inc., Koch Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lanxess AG, Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc., Nexis Fibers a.s., Solvay SA, Thomas Swan and Co. Ltd., Toyobo Co. Ltd., Unitika Ltd., and Toray Industries Inc. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polyamide Resins Market 2024-2028

Polyamide Resins Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis

Arkema Group: The company offers polyamide resins such as Rilsamid polyamide, Orgalloy polyolefin, Platamid copolyamide hot melt adhesives, and Orgasol.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and latest developments. Buy the report now for detailed company information

Polyamide Resins Market 2024-2028: Segmentation

Type

Reactive polyamide resins

Non-reactive polyamide resinss

Product

Pellets

Liquids

Geography

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

Middle East and Africa

The reactive polyamide resins segment is projected to experience notable expansion during the forecast period. These resins are semi-solid or viscous synthetic liquids characterized by varying amine functionality. Derived from dimeric fatty acids, they primarily serve as curing agents for epoxy resins applied in surface coatings and adhesives. Reactive polyamide resins exhibit favorable flexural properties, excellent curing and adhesion capabilities, and high resistance to impact.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View PDF Sample Report

Polyamide Resins Market 2024-2028: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2018-2022

CAGR of the market during 2024-2028

Detailed information on factors that will assist polyamide resins market growth during the next five years

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the polyamide resins market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of polyamide resins market companies

Related Reports:

Coating Resins Market: The coating resins market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.97% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 18.22 billion.

Global Phenolic Resin Market: The phenolic resin market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.21% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 4.16 billion.

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Type Market Segmentation by Products Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio