"Polybion and GANNI Fabrics of the Future Unveil Stunning Bacterial Cellulose-Made Blazer"

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GANNI Fabrics of the Future, the research and development arm of the Danish fashion brand Ganni, announced it would showcase a blazer made with Celium™, a bacterial cellulose leather alternative developed by Polybion. The blazer was displayed at GANNI's HQ Flagship store in Copenhagen from June 27 to July 1, 2023, during the Global Fashion Summit.

Celium™, grown from agro-industrial fruit waste, embodies high-performance qualities such as strength, lightweightness, and breathability. This versatile material serves as a foundation for crafting exquisite fashion garments of exceptional quality.

Through the exhibition of a Celium™-made blazer, Ganni showcased the transformative potential of bio-assembled leather alternatives in creating exceptional fashion pieces and served as a powerful reminder of the presence of innovative solutions that warrant recognition. This initiative fosters awareness, ignites inspiration among fellow brands, and actively promotes research and collaboration, all in pursuit of sustainable fashion innovation.

Incorporating a mesmerizing marbled-yellow Celium™ canvas with forward-thinking aesthetics only known to bacterial cellulose, the blazer effortlessly captured GANNI's iconic design elements, demonstrating the material's remarkable performance and unique appearance.

GANNI's embrace of Celium™ as a leather alternative reflects their dedication to pushing the boundaries of fashion while staying true to their sustainability values. By featuring the Celium™-made blazer, GANNI offered a glimpse into the future of fashion where style and sustainability go hand in hand with innovators like Polybion. This bold step serves as an invitation to consumers and industry peers to explore and support alternative materials that reduce the environmental impact of the fashion industry.

About Polybion

Polybion is growing premium, next-generation materials designed with nature and manufactured with biology. The company's mission is to bring performance and possibility to 21st Century designers and material engineers. Polybion uses waste as a raw material, and designs, produces, and finishes its bioassembled products under the same roof to increase sustainability and drive the circular economy. Polybion's first product, Celium™, is a bacterial cellulose-based, high-performance leather substitute. For more information, visit www.polybion.bio

About Ganni



Based in Copenhagen, GANNI is a fashion brand known for its Scandi 2.0 style, characterized by personality and contrast. With offices in major cities and over 600 top retailers worldwide, GANNI aims to make their community feel confident and capable. As a B Corp certified company, they collaborate with their supply chain to reduce emissions and are committed to using sustainable fabrics. GANNI has discontinued the use of virgin animal leather and will phase it out completely by 2023.

Media Contacts:

Polybion

Gabriela Irastorza Dragonné

Phone +52 473 137 3719

[email protected]

Press Kit: [email protected]

www.polybion.bio

© 2022 | Polybion S,L | Diego de León, 59 2o C | Madrid 28006 | España

SOURCE Polybion