Polybutene-1 Market is Forecast to Surpass US$ 850 Million by 2032 - Fact.MR Analysis

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global polybutene-1 market is expected to be worth over US$ 411 million in 2022, rising at a robust CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2032 to reach US$ 850 million.

Polybutene-1 (PB-1) is widely used in a variety of industries, including food packaging, plumbing and pipelines, and electronic equipment, due to its 100 percent recyclability. Extrusion grade PB-1 is predicted to grow at the quickest rate, with a CAGR of 5% through 2032.

The COVID-19 pandemic reduced demand for polybutene-1, notably in the first two quarters of 2020. The decrease in demand was primarily due to lower usage in piping applications. The COVID-19 epidemic boosted demand for packaged foods, which helped to keep PB-1 demand alive during the pandemic. The use of polybutene-1 in food packaging increased in the fourth quarter of 2021.

In terms of vacuum food packaging, demand for polybutene-1 has skyrocketed. The use of polybutene-1 products in vacuum packaging has enabled consumers to create a variety of film structures that are commonly used for the safe packaging of peanuts, coffee, vacuum rice, meat packaging, powder milk, and cheese.

Polybutene-1 has a large market in Europe, with numerous major businesses operating in various European nations. The region is noted for producing the most polybutene-1, and it also has the greatest revenue share in terms of value. In 2019, Europe had a 28 percent market share, and by 2032, it is predicted to have a third of the market.

Du to the rapid growth of the food packaging industry, India is a major contributor to the growth of the polybutene-1 market. Over the last half-decade, the country has grown at a CAGR of 2.9%, and this trend is likely to continue in the medium term. The country is noted for having the greatest polybutene-1 consumption in the food packaging business, outranking all other countries in the region.

Anticipated Market Size (2022) US$ 411.72 Mn Expected Market Value in 2032 US$ 850 Mn Value CAGR (2022-2032) 7.5%

Key Takeaways:

Based on processing technique, extrusion grade PB-1 will grow at a CAGR of 5% through 2032.

PB-1 for piping and plumbing systems will grow at a robust 9 percent CAGR, reaching US$ 268 million .

. Due to significant applications in the piping and plumbing segment, Europe will account for 33% of worldwide PB-1 market revenue.

will account for 33% of worldwide PB-1 market revenue. India is expected to be a lucrative market for PB-1 makers, with a revenue share of 30%.

is expected to be a lucrative market for PB-1 makers, with a revenue share of 30%. By the end of 2022, the global polybutene-1 industry's revenue will have surpassed US$ 411 million .

Growth Drivers:

Polybutene-1's market value has risen as a result of increased packaged food consumption and demand for hot and cold water piping systems.

Competitive Landscape

Automotive parts, bags and pouches, bottles and vials, coatings, colour concentrates, piping systems, and other applications are among the items offered by polybutene-1 manufacturers.

For instance, Lyondellbasell offers Akoalit PB DKG 300, a mono polymer made from a butane-1 polymer. When strong stiffness, superior creep, property retention, and minimal thermal expansion at elevated temperatures are required, this product is employed.

Beaulon, a polybutene-1 product from Mitsui Chemicals, a multinational producer based in Japan , is used for cold and hot water supply pipes, oil supply pipes, and floor heating pipes. Because of its water resistance, chemical resistance, abrasion resistance, and flexibility, the product has developed a distinct identity in the global market.

Key players in the Polybutene-1 Market include:

LyondellBasell

Mitsui Chemicals

Ylem Technology

Shandong Tengzhou Ruida ChemicalPolybut

More Valuable Insights on Polybutene-1 Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the Polybutene-1 market, presenting forecast statistics for the period from (2022-2032). The study divulges compelling insights on the global Polybutene-1 market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

By Product Type

Homo Polybutene-1



Random Polybutene-1

By Process Technique

Extrusion Grade Polybutene-1



Extrusion Blow Molding Grade Polybutene-1



Injection Molding Grade Polybutene-1

By Application

Polybutene-1 for Packaging Material



Cold Meat





Cheese





Smoked Salmon





Powder Milk





Rice





Coffee Pads





Others



Polybutene-1 for Film Modification



BOPP





Cast PP



Polybutene-1 for Polyolefin Modification



Polybutene-1 for Piping / Plumbing Systems



Hot and Cold Water Supply Systems





District Heating Lines





Pressurized Plastic Tanks





Underfloor Heating





Others



Polybutene-1 for Electric Domestic Heaters



Polybutene-1 for Hot Melt Adhesives

Key Questions Covered in Polybutene-1 Market Report

The report offers insight into the Polybutene-1 market demand outlook for 2022-2032.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for Polybutene-1 market between 2022 and 2032.

Polybutene-1 market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Polybutene-1 market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

