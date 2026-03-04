Polycam Makes Adjustable AI Floor Plans Native to Reality Capture

BERKELEY, Calif., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Polycam today announced the Floor Plan Editor, a new feature that lets teams adjust AI-generated floor plans. Users can refine walls, add openings, and verify dimensions on mobile or desktop. Reality capture now includes precision floor plan editing as a native capability.

The Next Era of Floor Plans

While digital tools have replaced hand-written notebooks, floor plan creation remains manual. Teams capture on-site, then process, edit, and deliver off-site often days later and at a per-project cost. Polycam collapses this into a single step.

"Just as people used to rely on folded paper maps and now expect navigation to be on their phones, the expectation for documenting spaces is changing. Floor plans should be generated in real time, on a mobile device, and validated instantly" said Elliott Spelman, Co-Founder and CEO of Polycam.

AI is Now Editable - A New Standard for Site Documentation

The Floor Plan Editor turns Polycam from a tool that captures spaces into a tool that designs them. After scanning a space, Polycam generates a floor plan in seconds using AI. The Floor Plan Editor then gives professionals full control: adding walls, doors and windows. Auto measurement can be used to get millimeter precision. Every change updates both the 2D plan and the 3D model in real time. A built-in library of 70+ objects, including furniture, fixtures, and structural elements, allows teams to plan and visualize spaces in both 2D and 3D simultaneously.

Cloud-Synced Floor Plans for Real-Time Collaboration

The Floor Plan Editor changes how teams work together. Instead of floor plans moving through disconnected handoffs between the field and the office, they now sync to the cloud and become instantly accessible to colleagues anywhere. Teams in the field can collaborate with colleagues remotely or back at the office in real time. Floor plans become a shared working document across roles, locations, and devices. Polycam brings capture, refinement, validation and collaboration into a single platform.

About Polycam

Polycam is the leading mobile platform for 3D spatial capture, turning smartphones and tablets into professional scanning tools. Used by millions of creators, contractors, and enterprises worldwide, including individuals at more than half of the Fortune 500, Polycam enables anyone to create, measure and share 3D models of objects and spaces. Founded in 2020 by Christopher Heinrich and Elliott Spelman, the company is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

