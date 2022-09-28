Polycarbonate Market Size to Grow USD 20090 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.7% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Polycarbonate Market is Segmented by Type (Bisphenol A Aromatic Polycarbonate, Engineering Plastic Glass Fiber Reinforced Polycarbonate), Application (Electrical And Electronics Segment, Automotive Segment, Construction Segment, Optical Media Segment) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Chemicals Industry Category.

The global Polycarbonate market size is estimated to be worth USD 15230 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 20090 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.7% during the review period.

Major factors driving the growth of the Polycarbonate Market

Increasing use of Polycarbonates in various end-user industries such as Electrical And Electronics, Automotive, Construction, and Optical Media.

Furthermore, advantages such as Durability, Light transmission, Ease to cut and shape, Lightweight, and UV protection offered by polycarbonates are expected to further increase the polycarbonate market growth.

Get Your Sample Today:

https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-6L4459/Global_Polycarbonate_Market_Insights_and_Forecast_to_2028

Inquire for Chapter Cost:

https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-6L4459/Global_Polycarbonate_Market_Insights_and_Forecast_to_2028

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE GLOBAL POLYCARBONATE MARKET

Solid or multiwall sheets of polycarbonate are often supplied and come in typical sizes and thicknesses ranging from 4 mm to 32 mm. By following the manufacturer's directions, the material may be molded or bent at room temperature and is simple to cut with standard tools. Polycarbonate is primarily used in the electrical and electronic industries to make a variety of items, including plugs, connections, laptop enclosures, mobile phone and tablet cases, television frames, and audio/video components. Thus the increasing use in the electrical and electronic industry is expected to drive the Polycarbonate market.

Due to its high impact strength, transparency, and UV light resistance, polycarbonate is recognized as an appropriate substitute for glass in a variety of glazing applications, including agricultural houses, commercial or public buildings, facades, security windows, shelters, and skylights. This in turn is expected to drive the polycarbonate market growth.

Polycarbonate is utilized to improve vehicle efficiency by lowering weight without compromising durability and increasing the aerodynamics of a vehicle due to its lightweight and transparency. Due to its great heat resistance, it can be used for lenses, headlamp bezels, and light housing. The interior and exterior body sections of an automobile should be made of PC mixes because of their superior creep resistance and rigidity.

Furthermore, the demand for Polycarbonate-intensive Plastic Products increased during the Coronavirus Pandemic. In light of the continuing coronavirus pandemic, medical polycarbonates and other plastic-intensive goods are becoming more significant. This is due to a rise in the demand for IV components and polycarbonate syringes. As a result, the global polycarbonate market is predicted to experience a rapid rise in the revenue of fluid supply and IV connection components.

Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-6L4459/global-polycarbonate

POLYCARBONATE MARKET SHARE

Based on type, Bisphenol A Aromatic Polycarbonate is expected to be the most lucrative during the forecast period.

Based on Application, The electrical & electronics application segment is expected to be the most lucrative. When polycarbonate resins are combined with additional polymers like PBT and ABS, the resulting compound's performance at high temperatures and resistance to impacts is improved.

Based on Region, The Asia Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative region. The market is being driven by the booming expansion of industrialization brought on by quickly growing economies like China and India, as well as the high demand for electronics & mobile phones in the region.

Get Regional Data:

https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-6L4459/Global_Polycarbonate_Market_Insights_and_Forecast_to_2028

Key Players:

Asahi Kasei

Covestro

Chi Mei

LG Chem

Samsung SDI

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact :

https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode= QYRE-Auto-6L4459&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS:

- The global Eyewear Market size was valued at USD 110,900.0 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 237,051.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.4%.

- The global Polycarbonate (PC) Resin market was valued at USD 13860 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 23980 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2021-2027.

- The global Polyimide Films market size is estimated to be worth USD 1365 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 2058.6 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.1%

- The global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) market was valued at USD 2315.9 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 3740.5 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2021-2027.

- The Polymethyl Methacrylate market was valued at USD 4752.2 million in 2022, and it is anticipated to reach USD 6589.9 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of about 5.6% during the forecast period (2022–2028).

- The global Polycarbonate Composites market size is estimated to be worth USD 1827.3 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 2393.4 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.6% during the review period.

- The global Polycarbonate Sheet market size is estimated to be worth USD 2151 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 2151 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.5% during the review period.

- The global Polycarbonate Polyol market size is estimated to be worth USD 191.6 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 191.6 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.0% during the review period.

- The global Polycarbonate Panels market size is estimated to be worth USD 1472.3 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1828.8 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.7% during the review period.

- The global Polyurethane market size is estimated to be worth USD76600 million in 2021 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 97740 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

- Global Polycarbonate Sheets and Films Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- Global and United States Hardcoated Polycarbonate Film Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

- Global Polycarbonate Thin Film Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global and China Polycarbonate Luggage Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- Global Polycarbonate Film for Optical Market Research Report 2022

- Global Polycarbonate Skylight Glass Market Research Report 2022

- Global Polycarbonate Lenses Market Research Report 2022

- Global Polycarbonate Membrane Filter Market Research Report 2022

- Global Optical Polycarbonate Film Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global Multiwall Polycarbonate Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

- Global Bio-Based Polycarbonate (PC) Market Research Report 2022

- Global Thermoplastic Polycarbonate Resin Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- Global Polycarbonate Cryo Box Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- Global Polycarbonate Polyol Market Research Report 2020

- Global Flame Retardant Polycarbonate Sales Market Report 2021

- Global Glass Fiber & Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composites Market Research Report 2020

Click here to see related reports on Polycarbonate Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports