Polycera Membranes Welcomes Richard J. Heckmann To Its Board Of Directors

Once called "The Man Who Turns Water into Gold," Mr. Heckmann is known globally for both his business acumen and his longstanding interest in the water sector. He founded USFilter in 1990, and over the next nine years grew the company internally and through acquisitions into a powerhouse in the water industry with annualized revenues of $5 billion. In 1999, USFilter was acquired for $8.2 billion by Vivendi, an international water products group of Vivendi S.A.

Mr. Heckmann served as the Chairman of Vivendi Water until 2001 and was a Member of the Supervisory Board at Vivendi Environnement SA (later known as Veolia Environnement SA) from 2000 – 2003. In addition, Mr. Heckmann is the retired Executive Chairman of the Board of Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (formerly known as Heckmann Corporation) where he held such office from 2012 - 2014 and was previously the company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer from 2007 - 2012.

He also served as the Executive Chairman of K2 Inc. ("K2") and was Chairman of the Board from 2000 - 2007. He is also a partner in the ownership of the Phoenix Suns NBA basketball team. He currently serves as a Director of AECOM Technical Services, Inc.

"If anyone has any doubts about the desperate need for new water technologies, they need only look at the growing adoption around the world of water reuse and the search for other advanced solutions to deal with increasing water stress," said Mr. Heckmann. "We won't work our way into the next century riding the same water treatment capabilities. Companies like PolyCera will be the key to opening new frontiers and I'm excited to be aboard," he added.

"We are honored that Dick Heckmann, who is regarded by many as a legend in the water industry, has agreed to join PolyCera Membranes' Board of Directors. His vast experience in leveraging differentiated technology into the market and perspective in growing companies will be invaluable support to my team in growing PolyCera into a global leader in membrane filtration and separation technology and products," said Simon Marshall, CEO and President of PolyCera Membranes.

Eric Hoek, PolyCera Founder and Chairman, added, "Having Dick Heckmann serve on the PolyCera Board is a major development for the company. His strategic support, unparalleled knowledge and broad perspectives will be tremendous assets as PolyCera continues its ascent to industry leadership."

About PolyCera Membranes

A Water Planet company, PolyCera Membranes develops and markets next-generation membrane technology for industrial wastewater treatment and process separation, setting new standards in performance and total cost of ownership. Our PolyCera membrane filtration products deliver the highest quality of treatment with unrivaled reliability at the lowest lifetime cost. With more than 80 completed installations on three continents and an additional 27 trials running on six continents, we have established a growing global presence in just 18 months since launch of our award-winning PolyCera ultrafiltration products. Backed by an IP portfolio of 61 patents, we continue to expand the range of applications for our award-winning PolyCera membrane technology to include nano-filtration and chlorine resistant reverse osmosis membranes.

