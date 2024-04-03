Polychain leads $15 million fundraise for dappOS

The intent execution network dappOS receives a valuation of $300 million

SINGAPORE, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intent execution network dappOS has raised 15.3 million in a Series A round led by Polychain at a $300 million valuation.

dappOS was selected to join Binance Incubation Program Season 5 in December, 2022. In July 2023, dappOS received seed round investment from Binance Labs, Sequoia China, and others.

dappOS is an intent execution network that empowers chains and dApps to be intent-centric. It turns value-specific intents into on-chain outcomes by creating a two-sided marketplace: On the supply side, service providers stake collateral and opt into running one or more execution services. And on the demand side, it enables developers to find solutions to fulfill users' intents.

Other backers in this round included Nomad Capital, IDG, Flow Traders, IOBC, NGC, Amber Group, Uphonest, Taihill, Waterdrip, Bing Ventures, Spark Digital Capital, Satoshi Lab and Metalpha among others.

