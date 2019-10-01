Polycor Announces Acquisition of Elliott Stone Company Inc.

"We are excited to bring Elliott Stone's technologies, processes and industry know-how into the Polycor family," says Matt Howard, President of Polycor West. "This is truly an exciting time for Polycor as our business continues to grow, not only from a product offering standpoint, but from an innovation and experience perspective as well."

Beginning immediately, Polycor will execute the planned integration of the two companies' facilities, customers and employees to ensure a smooth transition that will deliver immediate value for all partners and stakeholders.

Brian Elliott of Elliott Stone says the acquisition represents a new and exciting chapter for the small family-owned business. "Elliott Stone has a long and proud heritage that we take great pride in, so as part of this transition we wanted to find someone who shared our same principles and values," said Elliott. "Polycor has an unmatched reputation in the industry and I'm confident our synergies will contribute to the overall success of the business."

Founded in 1957, Elliott Stone Company has a long history as one of the most forward-thinking companies in the stone industry. In fact, the company is unique among limestone quarriers as the bulk of their material comes from an underground quarry. This allows for continuous operation even in inclement or winter weather, allowing the company to meet customer demand for quality limestone on schedule all year.

About Polycor Inc.

Polycor Inc. is the world's leading natural stone quarrier and its core mission is to make people fall in love with natural stone. Their world-class reputation comes from a great legacy of stone work on historical landmarks, institutional, commercial and residential

projects. Founded in Québec City (Canada) in 1987, the company now employs nearly 1,200 people and owns over 50 quarries and 18 manufacturing plants across North America and Europe. For more information, visit their website or follow their social media profiles on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram .

About Elliott Stone

Elliott Stone Company has been in operation for nearly half a century and has always been dedicated to serving customers' needs. The company continuously develops new quarrying processes, finishing techniques and machinery of our own design for the purpose of providing customers with quick delivery, excellent products, and the finest quality stone available. For more information, visit http://www.elliottstone.com/index.html .

Press Contact

