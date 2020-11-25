Polycythemia Vera Market assumed to rise with a significant CAGR of 9.28% during the study period [2017-30]

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Polycythemia Vera research report states that the market is expected to witness potential growth due to the launch of the drugs such as PTG-300, Givinostat, IMG-7289 and others that had shown positive therapeutic effects. However, there is a probability of failure of phase II emerging drugs in phase III, and strict pricing and reimbursement policies are expected to hinder the growth of the Polycythemia Vera Market.

The Polycythemia Vera Market Research report proffers insights on comprehension of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology; and Polycythemia Vera market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. The report also includes the current Polycythemia Vera treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to assess the underlying potential of the Polycythemia Vera market.

Key Findings of Polycythemia Vera Report

The hydroxyurea (alone or along with Phlebotomy), and aspirin constitute the first-line treatment among the current Polycythemia Vera treatment regimens.

Besremi is an interferon-alpha 2b stimulant, which has already been approved in the European countries in 2019 and will enter the market as a first-line treatment, hence is expected to give stiff competition to hydroxyurea. It is expected to launch in the United States and Japan by 2021 and 2022, respectively.

stimulant, which has already been approved in the European countries in 2019 and will enter the market as a first-line treatment, hence is expected to give stiff competition to hydroxyurea. It is expected to launch in and by 2021 and 2022, respectively. The second-line therapies fundamentally constitute Jakafi (Jakavi) and other therapies such as anagrelide and interferon-alpha. Jakafi is the only approved drug in the 7MM for second-line treatment. The Polycythemia Vera market size will undergo tough competition, wherein Jakafi is likely to maintain dominance in the hydroxyurea-refractory (second line) Polycythemia Vera market.

Among the Polycythemia Vera emerging therapies for the second-line treatment, Protagonist Therapeutics, Italfarmaco, and Imago BioSciences are awaited to enter the treatment market during the forecast period [2020–30].

Interferon-α has been used in Polycythemia Vera and has shown notable activity in achieving hematologic responses and decreasing JAK2 V617F mutation allele burden. JAK inhibition has also been investigated and lately garnered regulatory approval.

Polycythemia Vera is a condition that is characterized by an increased number of red blood cells in the bloodstream and affected people may also have excess white blood cells and platelets. Most cases are not inherited and are acquired during a person's lifetime.

Polycythemia Vera symptoms include double or blurred vision, blind spots, headaches, dizziness, and weakness. The most precarious sign is the chance for a thrombotic event that can cause a heart attack or stroke.

Polycythemia Vera diagnosis is made by testing the blood for levels of a hormone called erythropoietin and assessing the blood for mutations in JAK2 or TET2. If mutations are not found in the red blood cells, and the doctors still suspect a diagnosis of Polycythemia Vera. In that case, a bone marrow biopsy may be done to examine for mutations in the hematopoietic blood cells that are located in the bone marrow.

The total prevalent population of Polycythemia Vera in the 7MM countries was found to be 283,442 in 2017. Most of the prevalent cases were reported in the United States with 157,290 cases in the same year. The males appear to have a predisposition to Polycythemia Vera which is why a higher percentage of symptomatic prevalence was observed in males as compared to females.

The report provides a detailed historical and forecasted analysis of Polycythemia Vera Epidemiology segmented as:

Total Prevalent Population

Prevalence of Polycythemia Vera based on Symptoms

Gender-specific Symptomatic Prevalence

Age-specific Symptomatic Prevalence

Prevalence of Polycythemia Vera Based on Risk

Prevalence of Polycythemia Vera by Gene Mutation

Polycythemia Vera Treatment Market

Cytoreductive therapies have been used for older patients and those with a history of thrombosis. Hydroxyurea (HU) continues to be the first-line cytoreductive choice; although, up to one in four patients treated with HU over time will develop intolerance to HU and proceed for the second-line therapy. The patients who fail HU have a 5.6-fold increase in mortality and a 6.8-fold increased risk of transformation to myelofibrosis or AML; hence, alternative therapies are required for these patients. Interferon-α has been used in Polycythemia Vera and has shown potential activity in achieving hematologic responses and reducing JAK2 V617F mutation allele burden. JAK inhibition has also been investigated and lately garnered regulatory approval for this indication.

Polycythemia Vera treatment has been classified as First-line and Second-line treatment. The hydroxyurea (alone or along with Phlebotomy), and Aspirin include the first-line treatment therapies. The second-line treatment, for intolerant to hydroxyurea patients, includes the only approved drug in the United States, Jakafi, and other therapies such as anagrelide, and interferon-alpha (such as PEG-Intron and Pegasys).

Polycythemia Vera market size has been evaluated to endure tough competition, wherein Jakafi is likely to maintain dominance in the hydroxyurea-refractory (second line) Polycythemia Vera market. On the other hand, Besremi (by AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals AG/PharmaEssentia), represents an even small risk, because the drug is being positioned in first-line treatment for Polycythemia Vera vs hydroxyurea.

A few treatment options for Polycythemia Vera and complications associated with them offer an excellent opportunity for emerging therapies and the identification of new drug targets will boost the entry of novel therapies in the market.

Key players such as Italfarmaco [Givinostat; ITF2357], Imago BioSciences [Bomedemstat/IMG-7289], Protagonist Therapeutics [PTG-300], and others are working towards the development of the eligible candidate for the Polycythemia Vera treatment.

Scope of the Report

Geography Covered : 7MM - The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), Japan .

: 7MM - , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), . Study Period : 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030).

: 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030). Markets Segmentation : By Geographies, By Therapies (Forecasted + Historical).

: By Geographies, By Therapies (Forecasted + Historical). Companies Covered : Incyte Corporation, Novartis, AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals AG, PharmaEssentia, Kartos Therapeutics, Italfarmaco, Protagonist Therapeutics, Promedior, Roche, Geron Corporation, Imago BioSciences, and several others.

: Incyte Corporation, Novartis, AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals AG, PharmaEssentia, Kartos Therapeutics, Italfarmaco, Protagonist Therapeutics, Promedior, Roche, Geron Corporation, Imago BioSciences, and several others. Analysis : Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies, Attribute Analysis

: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies, Attribute Analysis Market trends, pipeline analysis across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), and market size by therapies.

Tools used such as SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE analysis, BCG Matrix analysis methods.

analysis methods. Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights 2. Executive Summary of Polycythemia Vera 3. Polycythemia Vera Market Overview at a Glance 4. Polycythemia Vera Disease Background and Overview 5. Case Reports 6. Polycythemia Vera Epidemiology and Patient Population 7. United States Polycythemia Vera Epidemiology 8. EU5 Polycythemia Vera Epidemiology 8.1. KOL Insights 8.2. Germany Epidemiology 8.3. France Epidemiology 8.4. Italy Epidemiology 8.5. Spain Epidemiology 8.6. United Kingdom Epidemiology 9. Japan Polycythemia Vera Epidemiology 10. Polycythemia Vera Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices 11. Unmet Needs 12. Polycythemia Vera Marketed Products 12.1. Jakafi (Ruxolitinib): Incyte Corporation/Novartis 12.2. Besremi: AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals AG/ PharmaEssentia 13. Polycythemia Vera Emerging Therapies 13.1. KRT-232: Kartos Therapeutics 13.1. Givinostat: Italfarmaco 13.2. PTG-300: Protagonist Therapeutics 13.3. PRM-151: Promedior/Roche 13.4. Imetelstat (GRN163L): Geron Corporation 13.5. Bomedemstat (IMG-7289): Imago BioSciences 14. Polycythemia Vera 7MM Market Analysis 15. United States Polycythemia Vera Market Outlook 16. EU-5 countries Polycythemia Vera Market Outlook 16.1. Germany Market Size 16.2. France Market Size 16.3. Italy Market Size 16.4. Spain Market Size 16.5. United Kingdom Market Size 17. Japan Polycythemia Vera Market Outlook 17.1. Japan Market Size 18. Polycythemia Vera Market Drivers 19. Polycythemia Vera Market Barriers 20. SWOT Analysis 21. Reimbursement and Polycythemia Vera Market Access 22. Appendix 23. DelveInsight Capabilities 24. Disclaimer 25. About DelveInsight

