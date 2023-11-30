PolyDADMAC Market to increase by USD 159.69 million between 2023 to 2028, APAC accounts for 60% of the global market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The polydadmac market is expected to grow by USD 159.69 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of  5.04% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing demand for freshwater due to population growth is notably driving the polyDADMAC market. However, factors such as a shortage of skilled workforce in water treatment plants may impede market growth. The market is segmented by type (liquid, powder, and bead), application (water purification, pulp and paper industry, cosmetics, oilfields, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the polyDADMAC market including Accepta Ltd., Ashland Inc., ATAMAN Kimya AS, Atish Chemicals, BASF SE, CPS Performance Materials Corp., Envichem Speciality Chemicals and Polymers Pvt. Ltd., Kemira Oyj, MERU CHEM PVT. LTD., NR Chemicals Corp., Ocean Chemicals, Raybon Chemicals and Allied Products, Shandong Luyue Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., The SNF Group, TRIGON Chemie GmbH, Vertex Chem Pvt. Ltd., YIXING BLUWAT CHEMICALS CO. LTD., Zhangjiagang Kaibaolai Environmental Protection Technology Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Xinhaitian Bio Technology Co. Ltd..The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a  Free Sample Report.

PolyDADMAC Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis

Accepta Ltd: The company offers PolyDADMAC such as Accepta 4351, a high performance based cationic coagulant scientifically formulated for use across a wide range of wastewater and effluent treatment applications.

PolyDADMAC Market 2024-2028: Segmentation

Type

  • The market share growth by the liquid segment is significant during the forecast period. PolyDADMAC refers to a liquid cat-ionic polymer of distinct molecular weight that is used in various industries as a primary coagulant and charge-neutralization agent in liquid-solid separation processes. Moreover, it is supplied in a liquid form with solids comprising 10%-50%. Furthermore, it is mainly used in paper manufacturing as well as textile dyeing and finishing which is fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market growth.
  • Application

Geography 

  • APAC accounts for 60% of the market growth during the forecast period. Several factors such as the increasing industrialization, urbanization, and population in the region have increased the demand for clean and potable water resources, which in turn has created a rise in the consumption of polyDADMAC in APAC. Hence, such factors are driving the market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

PolyDADMAC Market 2024-2028: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2018-2022
  • CAGR of the market during 2024-2028
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist polyDADMAC market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the polyDADMAC market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the polyDADMAC market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of polyDADMAC market companies

PolyDADMAC Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.04%

Market Growth 2024-2028

USD 159.69 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.45

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 60%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Accepta Ltd., Ashland Inc., ATAMAN Kimya AS, Atish Chemicals, BASF SE, CPS Performance Materials Corp., Envichem Speciality Chemicals and Polymers Pvt. Ltd., Kemira Oyj, MERU CHEM PVT. LTD., NR Chemicals Corp., Ocean Chemicals, Raybon Chemicals and Allied Products, Shandong Luyue Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., The SNF Group, TRIGON Chemie GmbH, Vertex Chem Pvt. Ltd., YIXING BLUWAT CHEMICALS CO. LTD., Zhangjiagang Kaibaolai Environmental Protection Technology Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Xinhaitian Bio Technology Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
