PolyDADMAC Market to increase by USD 159.69 million between 2023 to 2028, APAC accounts for 60% of the global market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The polydadmac market is expected to grow by USD 159.69 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.04% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing demand for freshwater due to population growth is notably driving the polyDADMAC market. However, factors such as a shortage of skilled workforce in water treatment plants may impede market growth. The market is segmented by type (liquid, powder, and bead), application (water purification, pulp and paper industry, cosmetics, oilfields, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the polyDADMAC market including Accepta Ltd., Ashland Inc., ATAMAN Kimya AS, Atish Chemicals, BASF SE, CPS Performance Materials Corp., Envichem Speciality Chemicals and Polymers Pvt. Ltd., Kemira Oyj, MERU CHEM PVT. LTD., NR Chemicals Corp., Ocean Chemicals, Raybon Chemicals and Allied Products, Shandong Luyue Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., The SNF Group, TRIGON Chemie GmbH, Vertex Chem Pvt. Ltd., YIXING BLUWAT CHEMICALS CO. LTD., Zhangjiagang Kaibaolai Environmental Protection Technology Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Xinhaitian Bio Technology Co. Ltd..The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global PolyDADMAC Market 2024-2028

PolyDADMAC Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis

Accepta Ltd: The company offers PolyDADMAC such as Accepta 4351, a high performance based cationic coagulant scientifically formulated for use across a wide range of wastewater and effluent treatment applications.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information.

PolyDADMAC Market 2024-2028: Segmentation

Type

The market share growth by the liquid segment is significant during the forecast period. PolyDADMAC refers to a liquid cat-ionic polymer of distinct molecular weight that is used in various industries as a primary coagulant and charge-neutralization agent in liquid-solid separation processes. Moreover, it is supplied in a liquid form with solids comprising 10%-50%. Furthermore, it is mainly used in paper manufacturing as well as textile dyeing and finishing which is fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market growth.

is significant during the forecast period. PolyDADMAC refers to a liquid cat-ionic polymer of distinct molecular weight that is used in various industries as a primary coagulant and charge-neutralization agent in liquid-solid separation processes. Moreover, it is supplied in a liquid form with solids comprising 10%-50%. Furthermore, it is mainly used in paper manufacturing as well as textile dyeing and finishing which is fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market growth. Application

Geography

APAC accounts for 60% of the market growth during the forecast period. Several factors such as the increasing industrialization, urbanization, and population in the region have increased the demand for clean and potable water resources, which in turn has created a rise in the consumption of polyDADMAC in APAC. Hence, such factors are driving the market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View the Free PDF Sample Report

PolyDADMAC Market 2024-2028: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2018-2022

CAGR of the market during 2024-2028

Detailed information on factors that will assist polyDADMAC market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the polyDADMAC market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the polyDADMAC market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of polyDADMAC market companies

Related Reports:

The cosmetic emulsifier market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 624.94 million.

The coalescing agents market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.93% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 441.43 million.

PolyDADMAC Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.04% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 159.69 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.45 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 60% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accepta Ltd., Ashland Inc., ATAMAN Kimya AS, Atish Chemicals, BASF SE, CPS Performance Materials Corp., Envichem Speciality Chemicals and Polymers Pvt. Ltd., Kemira Oyj, MERU CHEM PVT. LTD., NR Chemicals Corp., Ocean Chemicals, Raybon Chemicals and Allied Products, Shandong Luyue Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., The SNF Group, TRIGON Chemie GmbH, Vertex Chem Pvt. Ltd., YIXING BLUWAT CHEMICALS CO. LTD., Zhangjiagang Kaibaolai Environmental Protection Technology Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Xinhaitian Bio Technology Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio