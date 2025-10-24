Polyembo Closes Funding to Commercialize New Vascular Embolic Technology

Novel embolic device designed to obstruct or reduce blood flow, Funded by Strategic Investor.

DENVER, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Polyembo, a privately held medical device company founded to develop the Scrunchy, Sphere, PuffyCoil, and other vascular embolization technologies, today announced they closed a new round of funding. Funding was led by multinational strategic investor and will be used to advance innovative product development and regulatory clearances.

SCRUNCHY 0.027 microcatheter compatible

"Polyembo's Scrunchy is a novel vascular embolic technology that addresses real challenges with existing products," said Jeremy Durack, M.D., Interventional Radiologist at the Palo Alto, California Veterans Administration Medical Center, USA. The Scrunchy device is designed with multiple self-expanding and self-sizing struts packed with hundreds of dense absorbent fibers to promote occlusion and stability in the vessel. Scrunchy's wide range of vessel sizes that can be treated could reduce the cost and complexity of inventory management

Vascular embolization devices are small medical implants designed to block blood vessels to stop bleeding, devascularize tumors, occlude arteriovenous malformations, and seal aneurysms. Embolics are also used in uterine fibroid embolization, prostate artery embolization, genicular artery embolization, neurovascular embolization, and other situations where slowing or stopping blood flow is indicated.

Key challenges with embolic devices include placement accuracy, device migration, embolic efficiency, landing zone length, and the need for the hospital to stock hundreds of different diameter and length devices to treat patient areas throughout the body.

The Scrunchy is an innovative vascular embolic designed to provide simple, accurate, and stable delivery of an occlusive implant. Two Scrunchy sizes are intended to treat a wide range of vessel diameters through small 0.027 microcatheters.

"The Scrunchy occludes fast, grips the vessel wall and could significantly reduce the number of devices we need to order," continued Dr. Durack. "Currently, we stock so many different products sizes and lengths which the Scrunchy could replace with just 2 sizes. I look forward to seeing this technology developed."

Polyembo is a Longmont, Colorado USA based company focused on developing the Scrunchy, Sphere, PuffyCoil, and other innovative vascular embolization technologies. The Scrunchy, Sphere, and PuffyCoil are under development and do not have marketing clearance and/or approval at this time.

For more information, contact us at [email protected] or visit www.polyembo.com

