Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF) Market to Grow by USD 8.94 billion | Potential Growth in APAC to Drive Global Market Growth | Technavio

The potential growth in APAC is notably driving the polyester staple fiber (PSF) market growth. However, factors such as fluctuations in the prices of raw materials may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

Geographical Analysis

By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will account for 79% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, India, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Taiwan are the key countries for the polyester staple fiber (PSF) market in APAC. Specialties of PSF will drive the polyester staple fiber (PSF) market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Segmentation by product (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

In-Scope:

Solid:



The market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the solid segment under product category, as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year. Solid PSF is blended with a bicomponent low-melt or chemical bond and is used to produce high loft wadding, spun yarns, and interlining. Spun yarns are used to manufacture sewing and embroidery threads. Polyester-based spun yarns can be made from recycled or virgin PSF. Spun yarns that are used for knitting fabrics can be waxed, and those used for weaving can be unwaxed.

Out-of-Scope:

Hollow

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by product (solid and hollow), application (apparel, home furnishing, automotive, filtration, and others), and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

The report extensively covers market segmentation by product (solid and hollow), application (apparel, home furnishing, automotive, filtration, and others), and geography (APAC, , , , and and ). Key Companies- Alpek SAB de CV, China National Petroleum Corp., China Petrochemical Corp., Diyou Fibre M Sdn Bhd, Huvis, Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., W. Barnet GmbH and Co. KG, and XINDA Corp., among others.

Alpek SAB de CV, China National Petroleum Corp., China Petrochemical Corp., Diyou Fibre M Sdn Bhd, Huvis, Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., W. Barnet GmbH and Co. KG, and XINDA Corp., among others. Driver- Potential growth in APAC

Potential growth in APAC Challenge- Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials

Vendor Insights-

The polyester staple fiber (PSF) market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The key offerings of a few vendors are listed below:

Alpek SAB de CV - The company offers polyester staple fibers that are used in spinning, weaving non-woven, and for fiber fillings in cushions and sofa, under the brand name of DAK Americas.

The company offers polyester staple fibers that are used in spinning, weaving non-woven, and for fiber fillings in cushions and sofa, under the brand name of DAK Americas. China National Petroleum Corp. - The company offers polyester staple fibers that are widely used in automobiles, buildings, electronics, pharmaceuticals, printing, household appliances, daily chemicals, insulating materials, packing, papermaking, textile, pigments, shoes, furniture manufacturing, and many more, under the brand name of CNPC.

The company offers polyester staple fibers that are widely used in automobiles, buildings, electronics, pharmaceuticals, printing, household appliances, daily chemicals, insulating materials, packing, papermaking, textile, pigments, shoes, furniture manufacturing, and many more, under the brand name of CNPC. China Petrochemical Corp. - The company offers polyester staple fibers that are suitable for a wide range of applications, from bedding fiberfill to industrial, construction, and interior material uses, including general industrial materials, under the brand name of SINOPEC Fibre.

Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.00% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 8.94 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.00 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 79% Key consumer countries China, India, US, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Taiwan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alpek SAB de CV, China National Petroleum Corp., China Petrochemical Corp., Diyou Fibre M Sdn Bhd, Huvis, Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., W. Barnet GmbH and Co. KG, and XINDA Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

