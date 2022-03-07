Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF) Market to Grow by USD 8.94 billion | Potential Growth in APAC to Drive Global Market Growth | Technavio

Mar 07, 2022, 01:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF) Market share is expected to increase by USD 8.94 billion from 2020 to 2025, at an accelerated CAGR of 6.00%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.
Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-
The potential growth in APAC is notably driving the polyester staple fiber (PSF) market growth. However, factors such as fluctuations in the prices of raw materials may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.
Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Challenges mentioned in our FREE sample report.
Geographical Analysis
By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will account for 79% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, India, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Taiwan are the key countries for the polyester staple fiber (PSF) market in APAC. Specialties of PSF will drive the polyester staple fiber (PSF) market growth in APAC during the forecast period.
Segmentation by product (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)
- In-Scope:
- Solid:
The market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the solid segment under product category, as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year. Solid PSF is blended with a bicomponent low-melt or chemical bond and is used to produce high loft wadding, spun yarns, and interlining. Spun yarns are used to manufacture sewing and embroidery threads. Polyester-based spun yarns can be made from recycled or virgin PSF. Spun yarns that are used for knitting fabrics can be waxed, and those used for weaving can be unwaxed.
- Out-of-Scope:
- Hollow
To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments, Request for a FREE sample
Highlights-
- Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by product (solid and hollow), application (apparel, home furnishing, automotive, filtration, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
- Key Companies- Alpek SAB de CV, China National Petroleum Corp., China Petrochemical Corp., Diyou Fibre M Sdn Bhd, Huvis, Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., W. Barnet GmbH and Co. KG, and XINDA Corp., among others.
- Driver- Potential growth in APAC
- Challenge- Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials
Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF) Market
Vendor Insights-
The polyester staple fiber (PSF) market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The key offerings of a few vendors are listed below:
- Alpek SAB de CV - The company offers polyester staple fibers that are used in spinning, weaving non-woven, and for fiber fillings in cushions and sofa, under the brand name of DAK Americas.
- China National Petroleum Corp. - The company offers polyester staple fibers that are widely used in automobiles, buildings, electronics, pharmaceuticals, printing, household appliances, daily chemicals, insulating materials, packing, papermaking, textile, pigments, shoes, furniture manufacturing, and many more, under the brand name of CNPC.
- China Petrochemical Corp. - The company offers polyester staple fibers that are suitable for a wide range of applications, from bedding fiberfill to industrial, construction, and interior material uses, including general industrial materials, under the brand name of SINOPEC Fibre.
Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report
Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.
We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!
Here are Some Similar Topics-
Phosphate Esters Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The phosphate esters market share is expected to increase by USD 405.68 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.39%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Trimethylamine Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The trimethylamine market share is expected to increase by USD 72.39 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.05%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
|
Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF) Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.00%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 8.94 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.00
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 79%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, India, US, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Taiwan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Alpek SAB de CV, China National Petroleum Corp., China Petrochemical Corp., Diyou Fibre M Sdn Bhd, Huvis, Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., W. Barnet GmbH and Co. KG, and XINDA Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Solid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hollow - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Apparel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Home furnishing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Filtration - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alpek SAB de CV
- China National Petroleum Corp.
- China Petrochemical Corp.
- Diyou Fibre M Sdn Bhd
- Huvis
- Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd.
- Reliance Industries Ltd.
- Toray Industries Inc.
- W. Barnet GmbH and Co. KG
- XINDA Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article