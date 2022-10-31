Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Market Size worth USD 250.29 Mn by 2026, Evolving Opportunities with Firestone Fibers and Textiles Company LLC, Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., Junma Tyre Cord Co. Ltd. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The polyester tire cord fabrics market size is expected to grow by USD 250.29 million at an accelerating CAGR of 4.75% during the forecast period of 2021-2026. 66% of the growth originates from APAC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Market 2022-2026

The rising production of automobiles is one of the major factors propelling the growth of the global polyester tire cord fabrics market. Polyester tire cord fabrics are used by automobiles to keep tires in good shape and increase durability. The demand for polyester tire cord fabrics will increase as auto production rises in developing nations like China, Japan, and Thailand. However, factors like price changes in the automotive sector may limit market expansion. Request Free Sample Report.

The top Key players in the Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Market covered:

Firestone Fibers and Textiles Company LLC : The company offer polyester tire cord fabric which has the characteristics of controlled deformation, high strength, and abrasion resistance widely used by the tire industry, thus used in rubber hose manufacturing, air springs, expansion joints, and many other applications.

: The company offer polyester tire cord fabric which has the characteristics of controlled deformation, high strength, and abrasion resistance widely used by the tire industry, thus used in rubber hose manufacturing, air springs, expansion joints, and many other applications. Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd.: The company offers a nylon tire cord used for applications that suppress the expansion of radial tires fitted on passenger cars and are also used as a carcass for bias tires fitted on trucks and buses.

The company offers a nylon tire cord used for applications that suppress the expansion of radial tires fitted on passenger cars and are also used as a carcass for bias tires fitted on trucks and buses. Junma Tyre Cord Co. Ltd.: The company offer polyester tire cord fabric made of polyester, nylon, aramid, and rayon which give better handling of vehicle tire and stability while driving on road.

The company offer polyester tire cord fabric made of polyester, nylon, aramid, and rayon which give better handling of vehicle tire and stability while driving on road. Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS: The company offers polyester tire cord fabric used as reinforcing material for tires and designed to keep tires in shape and support vehicle weight, mainly used in radial tires for passenger cars.

The company offers polyester tire cord fabric used as reinforcing material for tires and designed to keep tires in shape and support vehicle weight, mainly used in radial tires for passenger cars. Madura Industrial Textiles Ltd.: The company offers CarMax, a cap ply product that can be applied directly without needing rubber coating at the tire manufacturing unit.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Application

Replacement



The growing number of vehicles on the road and their increasing age are accounted for the growth of the replacement segment. Customers all over the world prefer replacement tires because they are less expensive than their original counterparts.

for the growth of the replacement segment. Customers all over the world prefer replacement tires because they are less expensive than their original counterparts.

OEM

By Geography

APAC



APAC will account for 66% of market growth. The main markets in APAC for polyester tire cord fabrics are China , Thailand , Japan , and India. The significant rise in automobile production in developing nations like China and the presence of significant automakers like Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, and Nissan will support the expansion of the polyester tire cord fabrics market in APAC over the anticipated period.

of market growth. The main markets in APAC for polyester tire cord fabrics are , , , and India. The significant rise in automobile production in developing nations like and the presence of significant automakers like Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, and Nissan will support the expansion of the polyester tire cord fabrics market in APAC over the anticipated period.

Europe



North America



South America



Middle East and Africa

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Get Free Sample Report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global polyester tire cord fabrics industry by value?

What will be the size of the global polyester tire cord fabrics industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global polyester tire cord fabrics industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global polyester tire cord fabrics market?

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Why buy?

Identify growth Strategies across markets

Refine your business plan & growth

Get a Holistic View of the Market

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our, Buy Sample Report.

Related Reports:

Automotive Reconfigurable Instrument Cluster Market Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis - 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the automotive reconfigurable instrument cluster market segmentation by product (partially reconfigurable instrument cluster and fully reconfigurable instrument cluster) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

E-Axle Market by Vehicle Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the e-axle market segmentation by vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75% Market growth 2022-2026 $250.29 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.67 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 66% Key consumer countries US, China, Thailand, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled COLMANT COATED FABRICS, Firestone Fibers and Textiles Company LLC, Formosa Taffeta Co. Ltd., HANOI INDUSTRIAL TEXTILE JSC, Hyosung Advanced Materials, Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., Junma Tyre Cord Co. Ltd., Kian Cord Co., Kolon Industries Inc., Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS, Madura Industrial Textiles Ltd., Oriental Industries (Suzhou) Ltd., Shenma Industrial Co.Ltd. , Sohrab Group, SRF Ltd., Star Polymers Inc., Teijin Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., Zhejiang Hilead New Materials Co.Ltd., and BIKAWA Enterprise Sdn Bhd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Replacement - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Replacement - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Replacement - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Replacement - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Replacement - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 OEM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on OEM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on OEM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on OEM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on OEM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Thailand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Thailand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Thailand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Thailand - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Thailand - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 COLMANT COATED FABRICS

Exhibit 89: COLMANT COATED FABRICS - Overview



Exhibit 90: COLMANT COATED FABRICS - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: COLMANT COATED FABRICS - Key offerings

10.4 Hyosung Advanced Materials

Exhibit 92: Hyosung Advanced Materials - Overview



Exhibit 93: Hyosung Advanced Materials - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Hyosung Advanced Materials - Key offerings

10.5 Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 95: Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 97: Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Kolon Industries Inc.

Exhibit 99: Kolon Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Kolon Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Kolon Industries Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS

Exhibit 102: Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS - Overview



Exhibit 103: Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS - Key news



Exhibit 105: Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS - Segment focus

10.8 Shenma Industrial Co Ltd.

Exhibit 107: Shenma Industrial Co Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Shenma Industrial Co Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Shenma Industrial Co Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 SRF Ltd.

Exhibit 110: SRF Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 111: SRF Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: SRF Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: SRF Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Teijin Ltd.

Exhibit 114: Teijin Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Teijin Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Teijin Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Teijin Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Toray Industries Inc.

Exhibit 118: Toray Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Toray Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Toray Industries Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 121: Toray Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Toray Industries Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Zhejiang Hilead New Materials Co.Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Zhejiang Hilead New Materials Co.Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Zhejiang Hilead New Materials Co.Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Zhejiang Hilead New Materials Co.Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 126: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 127: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 128: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 129: Research methodology



Exhibit 130: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 131: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 132: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio