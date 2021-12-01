Polyetheramine Market Size Grows by USD 305.68 million|BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., and Huntsman Corp. Emerge as Key Market Players | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growth in the polyetheramine market in China and high adoption of diamine are some of the key market drivers. In addition, high demand for epoxy coatings in diverse applications is also expected to fuel the market's growth during the forecast period. However, factors such as the introduction of greener products, environmental concerns over disposal of polyetheramine, and volatility in raw material prices might limit the market growth in the next few years.

Key Market Segments:

The polyetheramine market report is segmented by application (epoxy coatings, polyurea, adhesives and sealants, composites, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). The epoxy coatings application segment led the market share in 2020 and will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. APAC will be the leading region with 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. 41% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for polyetheramine in the region.

Some Companies Mentioned

BASF SE

Clariant International Ltd.

Huntsman Corp.

Qingdao IRO Surfactant Co. Ltd.

Wuxi Acryl Technology Co. Ltd.

Yangzhou Chenhua New Materials Co. Ltd.

Yantai Dasteck Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Yantai Minsheng Chemicals Co. Ltd

Zhangjiagang Tuopu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Zibo Zhengda Polyurethane Co. Ltd.

Polyetheramine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.16% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 305.68 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.30 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Huntsman Corp., Qingdao IRO Surfactant Co. Ltd., Wuxi Acryl Technology Co. Ltd., Yangzhou Chenhua New Materials Co. Ltd., Yantai Dasteck Chemicals Co. Ltd., Yantai Minsheng Chemicals Co. Ltd, Zhangjiagang Tuopu Chemical Co. Ltd., and Zibo Zhengda Polyurethane Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

