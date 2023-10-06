Polyetheramine Market to grow by USD 660.01 million between 2022 to 2027 | BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., DHALOP CHEMICALS, and more among key companies - Technavio

06 Oct, 2023, 14:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The polyetheramine market size is expected to grow by USD 660.01 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Growth in the polyetheramine market in China is notably driving the polyetheramine market. However, factors such as the introduction of greener products may impede the market growth. The market is segmented by Application (Epoxy coatings, Polyurea, Adhesives, and sealants, Composites, and Others), Type (Diamine, Monoamine, and Triamine), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the polyetheramine market including BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., DHALOP CHEMICALS, Hebei Houfa New Materials Co. Ltd., Henan GP Chemicals Co. Ltd., Huntsman International LLC, IRO Group Inc., Merck KGaA, Oriental Union Chemical Corp., Wuxi Acryl Technology Co. Ltd., Yangzhou Chenhua New Materials Co. Ltd., Yantai Aurora Chemical Co. Ltd., Yantai Dasteck Chemicals Co. Ltd., Yantai Kaisheng Environmental Technology Co. Ltd., Zhangjiagang Tuopu Chemical Co. Ltd., and Zibo Zhengda Polyurethane Co. Ltd. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Free Sample Report.
Polyetheramine Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis
BASF SE- The company offers polyetheramine such as Polyetheramine D 400. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information
Polyetheramine Market 2023-2027: Segmentation
Application
- The epoxy coating segment is significant during the forecast period. These are the byproducts produced during the production of polyetheramine and are used for composite materials such as fiberglass or carbon fiber. Epoxy coating is durable and can be used in a wide range of applications, including durable paints, strong adhesives, and coatings used for metals and floors. Hence, such a wide range of uses fuel the epoxy coating segment of the polyether amine market during the forecast period.
- Other segments include Type (Diamine, Monoamine, and Triamine).
Geography
- APAC will contribute 40% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The regional market growth can be attributed to factors such as growing consumer awareness and improved standard of living. Furthermore, other factors fostering the regional market growth for the polyether amine market include the growth in emerging economies and manufacturing units, the increase in the production capacities in end-user industries, and the population growth in the region. Hence, such factors fuel the growth of the polyether amine market in APAC during the forecast period.
- Other regions include Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa.
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report
Polyetheramine Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
- Historic Market Size 2017-2021
- CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist polyetheramine market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the polyetheramine market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the polyetheramine market
- Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
- Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of polyetheramine market companies
Related Reports:
The polypropylene (PP) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.34% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 29.16 billion.
The Low Smoke Halogen Free Flame Retardant Polypropylene (PP) Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% between 2022 and 2027.
ToC:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Historic Market Sizes
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
Market Segmentation by Geography
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
Company Landscape
Company Analysis
Appendix
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article