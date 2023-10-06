Polyetheramine Market to grow by USD 660.01 million between 2022 to 2027 | BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., DHALOP CHEMICALS, and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The polyetheramine market size is expected to grow by USD 660.01 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Growth in the polyetheramine market in China is notably driving the polyetheramine market. However, factors such as the introduction of greener products may impede the market growth. The market is segmented by Application (Epoxy coatings, Polyurea, Adhesives, and sealants, Composites, and Others), Type (Diamine, Monoamine, and Triamine), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the polyetheramine market including BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., DHALOP CHEMICALS, Hebei Houfa New Materials Co. Ltd., Henan GP Chemicals Co. Ltd., Huntsman International LLC, IRO Group Inc., Merck KGaA, Oriental Union Chemical Corp., Wuxi Acryl Technology Co. Ltd., Yangzhou Chenhua New Materials Co. Ltd., Yantai Aurora Chemical Co. Ltd., Yantai Dasteck Chemicals Co. Ltd., Yantai Kaisheng Environmental Technology Co. Ltd., Zhangjiagang Tuopu Chemical Co. Ltd., and Zibo Zhengda Polyurethane Co. Ltd. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polyetheramine Market 2023-2027

Polyetheramine Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

BASF SE- The company offers polyetheramine such as Polyetheramine D 400. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Polyetheramine Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

The epoxy coating segment is significant during the forecast period. These are the byproducts produced during the production of polyetheramine and are used for composite materials such as fiberglass or carbon fiber. Epoxy coating is durable and can be used in a wide range of applications, including durable paints, strong adhesives, and coatings used for metals and floors. Hence, such a wide range of uses fuel the epoxy coating segment of the polyether amine market during the forecast period.

is significant during the forecast period. These are the byproducts produced during the production of polyetheramine and are used for composite materials such as fiberglass or carbon fiber. Epoxy coating is durable and can be used in a wide range of applications, including durable paints, strong adhesives, and coatings used for metals and floors. Hence, such a wide range of uses fuel the epoxy coating segment of the polyether amine market during the forecast period. Other segments include Type (Diamine, Monoamine, and Triamine).

Geography

APAC will contribute 40% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The regional market growth can be attributed to factors such as growing consumer awareness and improved standard of living. Furthermore, other factors fostering the regional market growth for the polyether amine market include the growth in emerging economies and manufacturing units, the increase in the production capacities in end-user industries, and the population growth in the region. Hence, such factors fuel the growth of the polyether amine market in APAC during the forecast period.

will contribute to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The regional market growth can be attributed to factors such as growing consumer awareness and improved standard of living. Furthermore, other factors fostering the regional market growth for the polyether amine market include the growth in emerging economies and manufacturing units, the increase in the production capacities in end-user industries, and the population growth in the region. Hence, such factors fuel the growth of the polyether amine market in APAC during the forecast period. Other regions include Europe, North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa .

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Polyetheramine Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist polyetheramine market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the polyetheramine market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the polyetheramine market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of polyetheramine market companies

Related Reports:

The polypropylene (PP) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.34% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 29.16 billion.

The Low Smoke Halogen Free Flame Retardant Polypropylene (PP) Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% between 2022 and 2027.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio