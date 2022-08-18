Polyethylene Pipes Market is Prospering at USD 13968.05 Million by 2029, Size, Trends, Growth Strategies, Share and Regional & Global Outlook

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Global Polyethylene Pipes Market" the new research report adds in Data Bridge Market Research's reports database. This Research Report spread across 350 Page, 220 No of Tables, And 60 No of Figures with summarizing Top companies, with tables and figures. An international Polyethylene Pipes Market business report contains a chapter on the global market and all its linked companies with their profiles, which presents valuable data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies. This market research report not only saves precious time but also add credibility to the work. By keeping end users at the centre point, a team of researchers, forecasters, analysts and industry experts work exhaustively to formulate this market document. The appealing Polyethylene Pipes Market report offers the best professional in-depth study on the current state for the Data Bridge Market Research industry.

Global polyethylene pipes market was valued at USD 8964.70 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 13968.05 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.70% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

A thermoplastic substance called polyethylene (PE) is created when ethylene is polymerized. Extrusion is used to produce PE plastic pipe in sizes ranging from 12" to 63". PE can be purchased in straight lengths up to 40 feet or in rolled coils of various lengths. It is a kind of flexible plastic pipe used to carry fluids and gases, and it is frequently used to replace main pipelines made of ageing concrete or steel.

Over the recent years, there has been surge in spending on the water infrastructure and wastewater treatment. For instance, Johor (Malaysia) has installed an additional 224.6 MLD of treated water capacity, or at least 25%, compared to the treated water capacity present in 2012, according to the Pengurusan Aset Air Berhad (PAAB). In order to fulfil the rising demand from the expanding population and state economy, Johor will witness an overall increase in treated water capacity of 626.4 MLD or 35% by 2022, with an extra 61.8 MLD being built and 340 MLD to be completed. Ageing water infrastructure and a booming irrigation industry are therefore largely fueling the expansion of the polyethylene pipes market.

FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD ( Japan )

) Halcor ( Greece )

) Mueller Streamline Co. (U.S.)

Aurubis AG ( Germany )

) Cerro Flow Products LLC (U.S.)

Cambridge-Lee Industries LLC (U.S.)

H & H Tube (U.S.)

Hailiang Group Reserves ( China )

) KMCT ( India )

) MM Kembla ( Australia )

) Mehta Tubes Ltd. ( India )

) Shanghai Metal ( China )

) Small Tube Products (U.S.)

Wieland ( Germany )

) Brassco Tube Industries ( India )

) Luvata ( Finland )

Opportunities

Growth in the Investments

Furthermore, significant investments for residential construction further extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. For instance, the value of construction put in place in residential and nonresidential construction grew to $567,555 million and $470,986 million in January 2020 from $546,532 million and $466,436 million in December 2019, respectively, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. High housing demand is also present in Mexico, which has attracted substantial investment in new building.

Recent Development

In March 2020, A collaboration agreement was formed by Oxford Flow Limited and GF Piping Systems, a GF business (UK). Utility firms can lessen water loss, a significant global issue, thanks to its inventive pressure-regulating valve. In accordance with the deal, GF will gradually acquire a 23 percent minority ownership in the business.

In November 2020, A joint venture agreement was inked by the GF division GF Piping Systems with Cairo's Egypt Gas and Dubai's Corys Investments LLC (Egypt). To compete in the booming Egyptian gas and water distribution industry, the joint venture, in which GF will take the industrial lead, will invest in a new plastic pipe production facility.

Drivers

High Demand Across End Users

The pipes made of polyethylene are largely used to transport drinking water. Across the globe, many nations are dealing with a water crisis that impacts both private households and entire cities. According to the US EPA, between treatment facilities and the tap, U.S. water companies together lose more than a quarter of processed water each day due to leaks and breakdowns. The cost of replacing potable water pipes could exceed $1 trillion over the next ten years. Consequently, a trustworthy and robust pipe material is required. One such material to take into account is high density polyethylene (HDPE) pipe. Additionally, it's thought that rising spending on wastewater treatment and water infrastructure will spur the market for the polyethylene pipes to expand.

Type

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Cross Link Polyethylene

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

Application

Underwater and Municipal

Gas Extraction

Construction

Industrial

Agriculture

Others

Polyethylene Pipes Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The polyethylene pipes market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the polyethylene pipes market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market growth over this region is attributed to the different industrial applications such as food and beverages, construction, oil and gas, and others within the region.

Asia-Pacific on the other hand, is estimated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029, due to the increased benefits associated with their usage within the region.

