Polyethylene Terephthalate Market size is set to grow by USD 21.70 billion from 2024-2028, Increase in consumption of packaging material boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global polyethylene terephthalate market size is estimated to grow by USD 21.70 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 8.11% during the forecast period. Increase in consumption of packaging material is driving market growth, with a trend towards increase in use of bio-based pet products. However, volatility in crude oil prices poses a challenge. Key market players include Alpek SAB de CV, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dhunseri Tea and Industries Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., EasyPak LLC, Far Eastern New Century Corp., Formosa Plastics Corp., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lanxess AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., NEO GROUP UAB, Plastipak Holdings Inc., Reliance Industries Ltd., Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Toray Industries Inc., and Verdeco Recycling Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polyethylene terephthalate market 2024-2028

Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.11% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 21.70 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.34 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and India Key companies profiled Alpek SAB de CV, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dhunseri Tea and Industries Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., EasyPak LLC, Far Eastern New Century Corp., Formosa Plastics Corp., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lanxess AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., NEO GROUP UAB, Plastipak Holdings Inc., Reliance Industries Ltd., Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Toray Industries Inc., and Verdeco Recycling Inc.

Market Driver

The Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market is shifting towards eco-friendly packaging materials due to rising environmental concerns. Key industries like electronics, construction, rail, aerospace, and furniture are adopting recyclable and biodegradable PET for cable sheathing, connectors, insulation, and other components. Government policies and consumer preferences push for the use of rPET flakes and pellets in place of virgin plastics. PET recycling facilities are crucial in reducing non-biodegradable plastic waste and its impact on soil and animals. Technological advancements in resin manufacturing and nanotechnology contribute to the development of 100% recycled PET foam. Suppliers play a vital role in providing sustainable PET solutions for thermal insulation products and various industries during the Coronavirus period.

Market Challenges

• The PET market faces challenges from fluctuating raw material prices, particularly polymers and resins, due to geopolitical tensions and oil price volatility. PET, a petroleum derivative, is affected by natural gas and crude oil prices. Key applications include food, electronics, medical devices, and flexible packaging in forms like pouches, sachets, and wrappers. Other sectors include cosmetics, toiletries, and personal care products. PET offers benefits such as transparency, versatility, and recyclability.

Segment Overview

This polyethylene terephthalate market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Fibers

1.2 Resins

1.3 Others Type 2.1 Virgin

2.2 Recycled Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Fibers- The Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market holds a significant presence in the production of non-food items, particularly in blister packaging, labels, thermal lamination, and various applications in the textile sector. PET fibers offer advantages such as ample availability, cost efficiency, and superior performance characteristics, making them a preferred choice for cosmetics, toiletries, personal care products, lotions, creams, hair care products, perfumes, and more. Additionally, PET is used in cartons, boxes, insulating tapes, cable sheathing, connectors, electrical insulation components, and various industrial applications. Key electrical properties include dielectric strength and dielectric constant, while mechanical properties are essential for switches, relays, sensors, capacitors, and other components. The industry relies on virgin plastics as raw materials, but raw material prices and environmental concerns have led to increased interest in PET recycling through facilities that produce rPET flakes and pellets. However, the non-biodegradable nature of PET packaging raises concerns regarding toxins, soil, and animal and population health. Consumer preferences continue to shape the market's growth, with ongoing research focusing on improving PET's sustainability and reducing its environmental impact.

Research Analysis

In the Coronavirus period, the government's emphasis on environmental policies has led to a surge in demand for thermal insulation products in various industries, including furniture, construction, rail, aerospace, and marine. PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate) foam, a key component in insulation, is sourced from suppliers using advanced manufacturing techniques such as fusion technology and nanotechnology. The circular economy plays a crucial role in the PET market, with recyclers transforming 100% recycled PET foam into new products. However, technical limitations and material losses during washing and grinding pose challenges. Stringent regulations require R&D efforts to address these issues. Machinery suppliers provide innovative solutions, such as woven plastic packaging for beverage producers, while circular innovations in marine applications offer opportunities for growth. Crude oil prices also impact the PET market, making sustainable alternatives increasingly attractive.

Market Research Overview

The Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market is a significant segment of the global plastics industry. PET is a type of polyester resin, widely used in producing fibers for clothing, industrial fabrics, and textured filaments, as well as in packaging applications. The demand for PET is driven by its versatility, durability, and recyclability. The market for PET is influenced by several factors, including the increasing trend towards sustainable packaging, the growing demand for PET in the textile industry, and the rising consumption of bottled water and carbonated soft drinks. The Asia Pacific region dominates the global PET market due to its large population base and growing economies. The European and North American markets also contribute significantly to the growth of the PET industry. The production of PET involves the use of crude oil and natural gas, making it an essential commodity in the global energy market. The market for PET is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years, driven by increasing consumer demand and technological advancements in the industry.

