Polyethylene terephthalate market size to grow by USD 18,946.93 million between 2022 and 2027; Alpek SAB de CV and BASF SE, among others, emerge as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The polyethylene terephthalate market size is expected to increase by USD 18,946.93 million from 2022 to 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.65%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The research report focuses on top companies and crucial drivers, current growth dynamics, futuristic opportunities, and new product/project launches. Make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View a Sample Report

Vendor Landscape

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Market 2023-2027

The polyethylene terephthalate market is fragmented due to the presence of many small and large players. The vendors compete based on factors such as price, quality, innovation, security, services, reputation, marketing channels, and distribution. Vendors also compete based on research and development, market expansion, investments, and distribution networks. Vendor performance in the market is often affected by changing consumer spending patterns, consumer preferences, regional and local economic conditions, and demographic trends. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Alpek SAB de CV - The company offers PET for food packaging, beverage bottles, and consumer goods packaging under its brand Alpek Polyester.

- The company offers PET for food packaging, beverage bottles, and consumer goods packaging under its brand Alpek Polyester. BASF SE - The company offers PETRA glass with reinforced flame-retardant thermoplastic polyester for industrial uses.

- The company offers PETRA glass with reinforced flame-retardant thermoplastic polyester for industrial uses. Covestro AG - The company offers Addigy thermoplastic polyurethane and polycarbonate PC filaments.

- The company offers Addigy thermoplastic polyurethane and polycarbonate PC filaments. DuPont de Nemours Inc. - The company offers UV-resistant polymers for electrical devices, photovoltaic panels, switches, and other critical energy components under its brand Rynite.

- The company offers UV-resistant polymers for electrical devices, photovoltaic panels, switches, and other critical energy components under its brand Rynite. Dhunseri Tea and Industries Ltd.

Eastman Chemical Co.

Far Eastern New Century Corp.

Formosa Plastics Corp.

Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke DSM NV

Lanxess AG

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

NEO GROUP UAB

Plastipak Holdings Inc.

To provide a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape, Technavio has profiled

key players along with the study that categorizes the global market segmentation - View a Sample

Report

Key Market Segmentation

Product

Fibers



Resins



Others

Type

Virgin



Recycled

Geography

APAC



China





India



North America



The U.S.





Canada



Europe



The U.K.





Germany





France





Rest of Europe



South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Rest of the Middle East & Africa

By product, the market growth in the fibers segment will be significant over the forecast period. Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) fibers find extensive applications in the textile industry. They are used as substitutes for natural fabrics such as cotton, wool, and others. The demand for PET fibers is increasing with growing consumer awareness of several advantages of PET fabrics. In addition, the increasing use of PET fiber in the production of disposable medical garments drives the growth of the segment.

Download a Sample Report The report comprises of various segments as well as

analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market.

Regional Market Outlook

APAC will account for 49% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as rapid urbanization and industrialization, coupled with the rising number of energy-efficient buildings, have increased the demand for insulation materials such as PET. In addition, the increasing sales of automobiles and innovative strategies adopted by vendors, such as digitization of business processes, will fuel the growth of the polyethylene terephthalate market in APAC during the forecast period.

For more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned

countries. - View a Sample Report

The polyethylene terephthalate market covers the following areas:

Market Dynamics

Driver – The market is driven by an increase in the consumption of packaging materials. The packaging industry is the largest end-user of PET. Product manufacturers across industries, such as food and beverage, are focusing on innovative product packaging to generate brand awareness and attract customers. In addition, technological advances in digital printing have enabled printing for flexible packaging and created significant opportunities in the packaging industry. Thus, many end-users across the food and beverage, healthcare, and personal care industries are shifting from rigid to flexible plastic packaging materials, owing to benefits such as flexibility, durability, and lightweight. As a result of these factors, the demand for PET is increasing, which is driving the growth of the market.

– The market is driven by an increase in the consumption of packaging materials. The packaging industry is the largest end-user of PET. Product manufacturers across industries, such as food and beverage, are focusing on innovative product packaging to generate brand awareness and attract customers. In addition, technological advances in digital printing have enabled printing for flexible packaging and created significant opportunities in the packaging industry. Thus, many end-users across the food and beverage, healthcare, and personal care industries are shifting from rigid to flexible plastic packaging materials, owing to benefits such as flexibility, durability, and lightweight. As a result of these factors, the demand for PET is increasing, which is driving the growth of the market. Trend – The increase in the use of bio-based PET products is identified as the key trend in the market. Consumers worldwide are becoming more aware of the environmental impact caused by the use of plastics. Increased environmental concerns and the need to reduce pollution have increased the emphasis on sustainable practices. This has encouraged vendors to invest in R&D to develop new materials or incorporate new eco-friendly designs that encourage minimal use of non-biodegradable materials in packaging. This has increased the use of bio-based plastics, as they are more sustainable than conventional plastic packaging products. They consume lesser energy, are lightweight, and generate lower CO 2 emissions. The increasing use of bio-based PET products is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

– The increase in the use of bio-based PET products is identified as the key trend in the market. Consumers worldwide are becoming more aware of the environmental impact caused by the use of plastics. Increased environmental concerns and the need to reduce pollution have increased the emphasis on sustainable practices. This has encouraged vendors to invest in R&D to develop new materials or incorporate new eco-friendly designs that encourage minimal use of non-biodegradable materials in packaging. This has increased the use of bio-based plastics, as they are more sustainable than conventional plastic packaging products. They consume lesser energy, are lightweight, and generate lower CO emissions. The increasing use of bio-based PET products is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period. Challenge – Volatility in crude oil prices is identified as the major challenge affecting market growth. The prices of raw materials such as polymers and resins have undergone fluctuations in 2022 due to the Russia - Ukraine war. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia created a shortage of oil supplies. This led to a significant jump in the prices of crude oil. Such fluctuations affect the profit margins of vendors as well as the growth of the market in focus.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

Related Reports:

The polyethylene (PE) foam market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,519.85 million between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecast to increase at a CAGR of 6.16%. The market is segmented by application (packaging, automotive, building and construction, footwear, and others), type (xlpe foam and non-xlpe foam), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The commodity plastics market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.11% between 2022 and 2027. The commodity plastics market size is forecasted to increase by USD 159.09 billion. The market is segmented by product (polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and polyethylene terephthalate (PS)), application (packaging, consumer goods, electronics, automotive, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.65% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 18,946.93 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.02 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alpek SAB de CV, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dhunseri Tea and Industries Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., EasyPak LLC, Far Eastern New Century Corp., Formosa Plastics Corp., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lanxess AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., NEO GROUP UAB, Plastipak Holdings Inc., Reliance Industries Ltd., Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Toray Industries Inc., and Verdeco Recycling Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Materials Market Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global polyethylene terephthalate market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global polyethylene terephthalate market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Fibers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Fibers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Fibers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Fibers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Fibers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Resins - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Resins - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Resins - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Resins - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Resins - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Virgin - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Virgin - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Virgin - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Virgin - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Virgin - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Recycled - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Recycled - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Recycled - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Recycled - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Recycled - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Alpek SAB de CV

Exhibit 115: Alpek SAB de CV - Overview



Exhibit 116: Alpek SAB de CV - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Alpek SAB de CV - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Alpek SAB de CV - Segment focus

12.4 BASF SE

Exhibit 119: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 120: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 121: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 122: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: BASF SE - Segment focus

12.5 Covestro AG

Exhibit 124: Covestro AG - Overview



Exhibit 125: Covestro AG - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Covestro AG - Key news



Exhibit 127: Covestro AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Covestro AG - Segment focus

12.6 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 129: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 132: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Eastman Chemical Co.

Exhibit 134: Eastman Chemical Co. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Eastman Chemical Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Eastman Chemical Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Eastman Chemical Co. - Segment focus

12.8 EasyPak LLC

Exhibit 138: EasyPak LLC - Overview



Exhibit 139: EasyPak LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: EasyPak LLC - Key offerings

12.9 Far Eastern New Century Corp.

Exhibit 141: Far Eastern New Century Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Far Eastern New Century Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Far Eastern New Century Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Far Eastern New Century Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 145: Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 Koninklijke DSM NV

Exhibit 149: Koninklijke DSM NV - Overview



Exhibit 150: Koninklijke DSM NV - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key news



Exhibit 152: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Koninklijke DSM NV - Segment focus

12.12 Lanxess AG

Exhibit 154: Lanxess AG - Overview



Exhibit 155: Lanxess AG - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Lanxess AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Lanxess AG - Segment focus

12.13 Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

Exhibit 158: Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 161: Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 NEO GROUP UAB

Exhibit 163: NEO GROUP UAB - Overview



Exhibit 164: NEO GROUP UAB - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: NEO GROUP UAB - Key offerings

12.15 Plastipak Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 166: Plastipak Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Plastipak Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Plastipak Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

Exhibit 169: Saudi Arabian Oil Co. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Saudi Arabian Oil Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 171: Saudi Arabian Oil Co. - Key offerings

12.17 Toray Industries Inc.

Exhibit 172: Toray Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 173: Toray Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 174: Toray Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 175: Toray Industries Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 176: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 177: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 178: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 179: Research methodology



Exhibit 180: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 181: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 182: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio